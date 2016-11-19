Ohio prevails at Georgia Tech

Antonio Campbell had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead Ohio University to a 67-61 win over Georgia Tech on Friday night at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Campbell, the reigning Mid-American Conference Player of the Year, sparked a 12-2 run by the Bobcats in the second half that put them ahead 61-54 with 3:19 remaining.

The score was tied 52-52 with 8:05 left when Ohio went on its run.

Ohio (3-0) also got 17 points and nine assists from Jaaron Simmons and 15 points from Kenny Kaminski, who was 5 of 8 on 3-point shots.

Georgia Tech (2-1) got a career-high 22 points and 11 rebounds from Ben Lammers, his second straight double-double. The Yellow Jackets also got 17 points from Tadric Jackson.

Georgia Tech went five minutes without scoring in the first half but used a 13-1 run to take the lead. The Yellow Jackets were up 32-27 at halftime, with Lammers scoring 12 points. Campbell had 14 points in the first half.

Neither team shot the ball well. Ohio made 41 percent from the floor and Georgia Tech shot 33 percent.

It was on the second meeting between the teams. The clubs met in the first round of the NCAA Midwest Regional in 1960.