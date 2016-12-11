Ohio State holds off Connecticut

After Ohio State's home loss this week to a 20-point underdog, the Buckeyes held a players-only meeting. It seemed to work.

Seven-foot center Trevor Thompson came off the bench to record career highs of 17 points and 17 rebounds, and Ohio State beat Connecticut 64-60 on Saturday evening at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes (8-2), who led for almost the entire overtime period in their 79-77 loss on Tuesday to Florida Atlantic, didn't let this one slip away.

Ohio State outlasted Connecticut (4-5) by making 10 of their last 12 free throws and outrebounding the Huskies 7-3 over the final three minutes. Connecticut's Kentan Facey tied the game at 54, but the Buckeyes scored eight straight as the Huskies went scoreless for more than 2 1/2 minutes.

Ohio State shot 46 percent from inside the arc, but continued to struggle from 3-point range. The Buckeyes are 6 for 38 from outside over the past two games after going 2 for 18 on Saturday.

Sophomore guard JaQuan Lyle recorded 16 points, four steals, three assists and made all six of his free throw attempts. Ohio State outscored Connecticut 26-5 from the line as the Huskies committed 27 fouls to the Buckeyes' 12.

Ohio State won the turnover battle 16-7.

Jalen Adams scored 19 points to lead Connecticut.

Adams hit a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer as Connecticut overcame 10 turnovers to take a 34-32 lead at the break. The Huskies outscored the Buckeyes 13-5 over the final 3:24 of the half.

Ohio State made four straight shots to go up 12-4 early on. But the Huskies responded, taking a 19-18 lead with seven minutes to go.

Connecticut returns home to host North Florida on Dec. 18.

The Buckeyes travel to Las Vegas for a Dec. 17 matchup with No. 2 UCLA.