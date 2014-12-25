Preview: Ohio vs. Nebraska

Ohio and Nebraska are coming off two distinctly different victories at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu and they’ll display their styles in the fifth-place game Thursday. Ohio scored a tournament-record 99 points in its victory Tuesday against DePaul, the same day Nebraska won with 50 points in overtime against Loyola Marymount. Nebraska and Loyola Marymount each made 14 field goals in the game, an all-time low for the tournament.

Nebraska leading scorer Terran Petteway hasn’t surpassed his 19-point scoring average in the last four games but he’s remained consistent, scoring between 13 and 18 points in those performances. Shavon Shields is second for the Cornhuskers at 16.7 points a game but he’s been held below that number in the last three games. Ohio is led by 5-11 guard Javarez Willis, who averages 16.4 points after his career-high 31-point performance against DePaul.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NEBRASKA (7-4): Walter Pitchford might be having the best tournament for the Cornhuskers, scoring 10 points in both games and grabbing 10 rebounds in Monday’s loss to Hawaii for his only double-double of the season. Pitchford stands 6-10 but he’s one of the team’s better 3-point shooters, converting 5-of-12 in the tournament. He began the season 1-for-16 from beyond the arc, but is 16-for-38 in the seven games since.

ABOUT OHIO (4-5): The Bobcats have a solid inside presence in 6-9 forward Maurice Daly Ndour, who averages 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds. He not only recorded a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds against DePaul, but matched his career-high with four assists and established a season-high with three steals. Antonio Campbell provides another big body off the bench, as the 6-8, 260-pound forward averages 10 points and 7.9 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Willis made seven 3-pointers in Tuesday’s victory, the first member of the Bobcats to make at least seven since March, 2011.

2. The Bobcats will be trying to win two games in a row for the first time this season.

3. Nebraska’s next game will be its Big Ten opener Dec. 31 against visiting Indiana.

PREDICTION: Ohio 77, Nebraska 70