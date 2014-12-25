Nebraska 71, Ohio 58: Terran Petteway posted his second double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Cornhuskers downed the Bobcats in the fifth-place game of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

Petteway added three assists, two steals and two blocks for Nebraska (8-4), which topped 58 points for the first time in four contests. Shavon Shields also chipped in 22 points while David Rivers added eight points and a career-high 13 rebounds as the Cornhuskers won the battle on the glass 39-28 after getting outrebounded 40-22 in a 50-42 overtime victory over Loyola Marymount on Tuesday.

Javarez Willis finished with 15 points and eight rebounds while Maurice Ndour tallied 12 points for Ohio (4-6), which was held to its second-lowest point total of the season after setting a single-game tournament scoring record in a 99-78 win over DePaul on Tuesday. The Bobcats, who committed 15 turnovers and shot 37.7 percent, have been unable to win consecutive games this season.

Nebraska, which managed only 14 points in the second half of Tuesday’s win, hit five of its first seven shots and raced out to a 15-9 lead before the first media timeout. The Cornhuskers promptly missed 10 of their next 12 field-goal attempts, but rattled off eight straight points after Ohio rallied to tie it at 22-22.

The Bobcats fell behind by double digits for the first time at 55-45 midway through the second half following two free throws from Petteway before connecting on back-to-back 3-pointers, but a jumper from Walter Pitchford and layup by Tarin Smith halted the surge. Antonio Campbell knocked down a 3-pointer to trim the Bobcats’ deficit to seven with 2:52 to go, but they could not score again as Shields and Petteway scored the final six points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game pitted former Texas Tech teammates Willis and Petteway against each other as well as Nebraska coach Tim Miles and Ohio coach Saul Phillips, who served as an assistant under Miles at North Dakota State from 2004-07. … The Cornhuskers have won all four meetings with Ohio. … The Bobcats grabbed a season-low four offensive rebounds.