Preview: Ohio at Ohio State

(Updated: CORRECTED: Tyler - Taylor in 2nd graph)

Two schools separated by roughly 74 miles on Route 33 will meet when Ohio travels to face No. 9 Ohio State on Tuesday in a non-conference game. The Buckeyes began Thad Matta’s 10th season as head coach with a 89-50 thumping of Morgan State and will look to keep their rivalry with the Bobcats mostly one-sided. Matta’s starting five consists of three juniors and a pair of seniors in point guard Aaron Craft and swingman Lenzelle Smith, Jr.

Jim Christian has a starting lineup that includes three seniors and a junior for his first season with the Bobcats, but his are not nearly as experienced as those who play for the Buckeyes. The Bobcats lost four of their top five players in terms of minutes from last year, with the biggest being point guard D.J. Cooper, the only player in college basketball history to have 2,000 points, 900 assists, 600 rebounds and 300 steals. Stevie Taylor looks poised to take over the point guard spot after recording eight assists in a season-opening 75-64 victory over Northern Iowa.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT OHIO (1-0): Maurice Ndour, a 20-year-old native of Senegal, had 20 points and five rebounds in his debut for the Bobcats. “He is here because of the amount of emphasis we place on developing guys and working hard with them,” Christian said. “He’s a highly skilled guy, he’s athletic, he’s a good worker. He’s in the gym all the time, that’s all I can ask of him.” Nick Kellogg had 16 points - double his average of last season - in the victory.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (1-0): Smith led five players in double digits with 18 points, and also came up with nine rebounds in the opener for the Buckeyes, who have won 16 of the 21 games with the Bobcats. Shannon Scott scored 16 points and dished out seven assists, and LaQuinton Ross had 14 points and 11 boards in the victory. “We knew we were losing a great rebounder in Deshaun Thomas, and that’s one of the things we questioned about this team,” Matta said. “(Ross) did a very nice job of rebounding out of his area. We are going to need that from him.”

TIP-INS

1. The Bobcats won the last meeting 74-67 in the season opener in 1994.

2. Christian had a 137-59 record and two NCAA tournament appearances to go with six 20-win seasons at Kent State.

3. Ndour averaged 15.9 and 10.5 rebounds at Monroe College last season.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 78, Ohio 62