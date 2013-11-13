(Updated: CORRECTS to five Ohio players fouling out in graf 3; Ohio State wins to 18 in notebook.)

No. 9 Ohio State 79, Ohio 69: Amir Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the host Buckeyes past the Bobcats.

Aaron Craft had 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals and Sam Thompson scored 12 points for the Buckeyes (2-0). LaQuinton Ross chipped in with 10 points for Ohio State, which tied a school record by converting 38 free throws.

Stevie Taylor and Nick Kellogg, both Columbus natives, combined for 42 points for the Bobcats (1-1). Maurice Ndour registered 10 points and nine rebounds, and Ricardo Johnson came up with nine points for Ohio, which had five players foul out.

The Buckeyes led 9-0 before the Bobcats scored their first points at the 14:31 mark of the first half. Kellogg hit a 3-pointer to make it 9-5 but the Buckeyes reeled off a 15-2 run before finishing the half with a 40-28 lead.

Ohio State maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half before Kellogg and Taylor got the Bobcats to within six points with five minutes remaining. A Ndour putback made it 65-60 with 4:05 left before the Buckeyes reasserted themselves to secure the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Taylor led all players with 13 points in the first half. ... Craft had seven points, four rebounds and three assists in the first half. ... The Buckeyes have won 18 of 22 career meetings with the Bobcats.