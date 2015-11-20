Preview: Ohio vs. Tulsa

Tulsa turned heads with its win over No. 11 Wichita State on Tuesday. The undefeated Golden Hurricanes look to keep up the momentum when they face Ohio in the opening round of the Paradise Jam at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands on Friday afternoon.

Tulsa’s win over the Shockers was a big step for the entire American Athletic Conference. The AAC has already seen its share of snubs from the NCAA Tournament field and the Golden Hurricanes were one of those left on the outside looking in despite racking up 23 wins last season. Ohio opened the season with wins over Florida Gulf Coast and Tennessee State. The Bobcats fell behind 14-0 against the latter but used their trademark strong defense to pull out an eight-point win.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT OHIO (2-0): A pair of newcomers have paced the Bobcats to their fast start as Jaaron Simmons, who transferred from Houston, and freshman Jordan Dartis have been the stars. Simmons led Ohio with 20 in the opener including 7-of-8 free throws to put the game away in the closing minutes and he added 15 points against Tennessee State. Dartis paced Ohio with 17 in its comeback win over the Tigers who were picked to finish third in the preseason Mid-American poll.

ABOUT TULSA (2-0): The only caveat to Tulsa’s 77-67 win over Wichita was that Shockers’ star guard Fred VanVleet was hampered by injuries throughout the game. Still, Tulsa got a combined 33 points from its dynamic duo of Shaquille Harrison and James Woodard and its bench outscored the Wichita State 30-8. Frank Haith’s squad was picked to finish fourth in the AAC behind heavyweights SMU and UConn but it might just be good to threaten for the title.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio returned two starters from last season’s 10-20 squad.

2. Woodard has 23 in Tulsa’s season opening win over Central Arkansas.

3. Tulsa brings back all five starters from its 23-11 squad.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 80, Ohio 68