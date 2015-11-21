UTSA 73, Ohio State 68

Guard Erick Neal hit a 3-pointer to put UTSA in front to open the second half and the Mavericks never trailed the rest of the way in a 73-68 upset victory over Ohio State on Friday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State (2-1) had a streak of 61 consecutive non-conference wins against unranked opponents since 2008 snapped.

UTSA (2-1), picked in the preseason to finish eighth in the Sun Belt Conference, was led by center Kevin Hervey with 18 points. Neal finished with 17 points and forward Faith Hope had 11.

Forward Keita Bates-Diop paced Ohio State with 16 points, freshman guardJaQuan Lyle scored 15 and forward Marc Loving added 12.

The Mavericks controlled the second half and led their Big Ten opponent by as many as nine points. The Buckeyes closed within three points twice in the final seconds, but UTSA closed out the win at the free throw line.

Ohio State was hurt by 48 percent shooting from the free throw line and was outrebounded 46-37 and outscored 19-8 in points off turnovers.

The Buckeyes led 34-32 at halftime after a competitive first 20 minutes.

The Mavericks took a five-point lead early before Loving hit a 3-pointer to put Ohio State up 12-11.

UTSA’ s last lead in the first half came with 5:52 left on Pope’s 3-pointer that made it 24-23. Freshman guard Austin Grandstaff drilled a 3-pointer to put the Buckeyes back in front at 26-24.

Mavericks guard Kaelon Wilson’s basket with 54 seconds to go in the opening half forged a 32-32 tie before Ohio State freshman forward Daniel Giddens scored inside with 37 seconds left for the final points of the half.