Preview: Ohio State vs. Arizona

Two of the nation’s top freshmen will be on the same court Saturday when second-seeded Arizona faces 10th-seeded Ohio State in NCAA Tournament round of 32 play at Portland, Ore. Wildcats star Stanley Johnson had 22 points in a 93-72 victory over Texas Southern on Thursday to continue his strong season while averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds. Buckeyes guard D’Angelo Russell scored 28 in a 75-72 overtime win over VCU on Thursday and is averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 boards and five assists.

Russell (666) passed former Ohio State star Michael Redd (638) for most points by a freshman in school history and now faces a talented squad that was unhappy with its defense in its tournament opener. “I think the point is that we have to get back to being an excellent defensive team, which takes a lot of effort and concentration,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said at his postgame press conference. “We certainly can do it.” The Wildcats have won 12 straight games and were led by forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with 23 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Texas Southern.

TV: 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT OHIO STATE (24-10): Point guard Shannon Scott faces a big task against Arizona’s T.J. McConnell but is a capable floor leader who averages 8.5 points and 6.1 assists and ranks third in school history with 527 career assists. “Shannon made it easy for everybody,” Russell said at the postgame press conference. “He was breaking the defense down and he had 10 assists.” The Buckeyes are 8-0 when Scott has recorded 10 or more assists in his career and need someone to step up offensively, like forward Keita Bates-Diop did by knocking down the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime against VCU.

ABOUT ARIZONA (32-3): Forward Brandon Ashley missed the NCAA Tournament last season due to a foot injury and he had 14 points against Texas Southern to continue his strong late-season play. Ashley is averaging 18.2 points with three 20-point outings over the last six games to raise his season average to 12.4, second on the squad behind Johnson. McConnell, a pass-first point guard, has scored in double figures in five straight games and is averaging 8.2 assists over the last six contests.

TIP-INS

1. The Buckeyes defeated Arizona 73-70 in the Sweet 16 of the 2013 NCAA Tournament.

2. Russell has made 10 3-pointers over the last three games to raise his season total to 94.

3. Johnson (501) is the fourth Wildcats’ freshman to score 500 points in a season.

PREDICTION: Arizona 79, Ohio State 71