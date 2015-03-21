York leads Arizona past Ohio State

PORTLAND, Ore. -- When Gabe York went scoreless in Arizona’s 93-72 second-round NCAA Tournament victory over Texas Southern on Thursday, it was only the second time all season he’d gone without a point.

The junior guard made up for it Saturday by coming off the bench for a season-high 19 points, drilling five 3-point shots as the fifth-ranked Wildcats took care of Ohio State 73-58 in a third-round matchup at the Moda Center.

Guard T.J. McConnell collected 19 points with six rebounds, six assists and five steals for the No. 2-seed Wildcats (33-3), who ran their win streak to 13 games. Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson contributed 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Arizona, which advances to the West Regional at Los Angeles next Thursday.

Forward Sam Thompson led Ohio State (24-11) with 18 points. Guard D‘Angelo Russell collected nine points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Buckeyes but made only 3 of 19 shots from the field.

York revived a moribund Arizona offense by sinking four 3-pointers in the first 10 1/2 minutes of the second half, breaking open a tight game and providing some breathing room for the Wildcats. The 6-foot-3 junior finished 5 for 9 from the field -- all from beyond the arc -- and scored 16 of his points in the second half.

”We weren’t able to break him free in the first half,“ Arizona coach Sean Miller said. ”We didn’t move the ball well enough. In the second half, he got some great looks.

“Gabe’s a very good shooter. He has really emerged for us the last few weeks. (Today) was another great example. We needed him, and he delivered.”

McConnell was all over the place on offense, directing the Arizona attack while committing only one turnover in 39 minutes. He spent much of the game with the defensive assignment on Russell, who came into the game averaging 19.6 points.

“T.J. is our most valuable player because of what he has done consistently over time on offense, but also because of what a talented defensive player he is,” Miller said. “He did an outstanding job on Russell. It’s amazing how T.J. imposed his will and worked as hard as he did on that side of the ball. He is one of the best players in college basketball right now.”

Ohio State Thad Matta also credited the help defense on Russell.

“The Wildcats have great length out there,” Matta said. “They were committing two guys to (Russell) on the ball screen. But he had some great looks at the basket. It was just one of those days for him in terms of shots not going down.”

Ohio State went with a 2-3 zone the entire way, and it worked well for a half as Arizona went into intermission with a 26-25 lead. The Buckeyes packed it in and dared Arizona to shoot from the outside. Through halftime, the Wildcats made only 10 for 31 shots from the field -- 1 for 5 from the 3-point line -- with Hollis-Jefferson and forward Stanley Johnson combining for four points on 1-for-12 shooting.

But York busted things up by draining four 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

”That was the difference in the game,“ Matta said. ”Once he got going, he got them into a lead that was double digits.

“But their MVP was McConnell. He was unbelievable, both offensively and defensively. He looked like he was out there having the time of his life.”

Arizona won despite shooting .365 from the field. The Wildcats outrebounded the smaller Buckeyes 43-26, grabbing 18 off the offensive glass.

“We won our way, by dominating the boards,” Miller said. “That was the difference in the game.”

Consecutive 3-pointers by York and a follow dunk by Hollis-Jefferson pushed Arizona in front 41-34 with 15 minutes left. York sank another 3 for a 46-36 lead with 11:45 to play.

Another York shot from beyond the arc hiked the advantage to 52-39 with 9:15 remaining. The Buckeyes never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.

NOTES: York was 0-for-2 in 28 minutes in Arizona’s 93-72 win over Texas Southern. ... Hollis-Jefferson made only 3 of 12 shots from the field. Jefferson was 1 for 12, finishing with four points and 10 rebounds. “We look at that as a positive,” Miller said. “We won in convincing fashion in one of Stanley’s most sub-par games of the season.” ... Arizona and Ohio State met in the 2013 West Regional semifinals, LaQuinton Ross’ 3-pointer with two seconds left the difference in a 73-70 Buckeyes victory. ... Matta and Miller were assistants together on Herb Sendek’s Miami of Ohio staff during the 1994-95 season.