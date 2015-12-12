Preview: Ohio State at Connecticut

Confined to the American Athletic Conference, Connecticut coach Kevin Ollie feels it’s imperative his team get a signature win out of its conference to enhance its NCAA resume. Time is running out for the Huskies, who get another chance on Saturday as they host Ohio State.

UConn lost to No. 9 Maryland at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday in typical fashion. The Huskies have fallen to national powers Syracuse, Gonzaga and now the Terps - falling behind by double digits and storming back in the second half before running out of steam. “We’ve got to stop spotting teams 20 points,” Ollie told reporters after the 76-66 loss to Maryland. Ohio State has won two straight after dropping four in a row, but promising freshman center Daniel Giddens has missed the last two games with a hamstring strain and is questionable for the Buckeyes’ first road game of the season.

TV: Noon ET, CBS

ABOUT OHIO STATE (4-4): Giddens, whose inside presence is huge for the Buckeyes, is averaging 5.5 points and 5.7 rebounds and ranks seventh in the country - and first in the Big Ten - in blocks per game with 3.33. Marc Loving (17.1 ppg), who has scored in double figures in every game this season, recorded 18 and 10 rebounds in the Buckeyes’ 74-50 win over Air Force last time out. Ohio State has outshot its opponent in all eight games this season and Keita Bates-Diop has hit double figures seven times.

ABOUT UCONN (5-3): Four Huskies average 10 or more points, including guards Daniel Hamilton (13.9 ppg., 8.8 rebounds) and Rodney Purvis (13.8 ppg.). Graduate students Shonn Miller (12.1 ppg.) and Sterling Gibbs (11.9 ppg.) are the others for the Huskies, who are 81-7 against non-conference opponents at Gampel Pavilion. Amida Brimah has a career field-goal percentage of 66.7, the highest in school history, and is 24-of-36 from the floor this season for UConn, which is 4-0 at home.

TIP-INS

1. In 12 seasons at Ohio State, coach Thad Motta is 149-31 against non-conference foes.

2. Ohio State leads the all-time series 3-2, but the teams haven’t met since 1999.

3. UConn is 1-1 against Big Ten teams this season, losing to Maryland while defeating Michigan, and is 10-4 over the past decade.

PREDICTION: UConn 79, Ohio State 70