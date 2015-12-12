EditorsNote: Update 1: replaces Purvis with Calhoun in last sentence of second graph

Connecticut 75, Ohio State 55

STORRS, Conn. -- Guard Omar Calhoun came off the bench for a perfect shooting day and a season-high 14 points as Connecticut blew past Ohio State 75-55 in a non-conference game Saturday before a sellout crowd at Gampel Pavilion.

Related Coverage Preview: Ohio State at Connecticut

UConn (6-3) shot 60.4 percent as a team as five players scored in double figures. Guard Rodney Purvis had 13 points. Guard Jalen Adams, forward Shonn Miller and center Amida Brimah all finished with 11. Calhoun made all five shots he took and was 4-for-4 from 3-point range.

Ohio State (4-5) has lost five of its last seven games. The Buckeyes trimmed a 23-point deficit to 12 on a layup by Marc Loving (14 points) with 13:24 left in the game. But a UConn scoreless stretch of 6:45 ended on a Daniel Hamilton (nine points) basket with 12:09 remaining and the Huskies built the lead back to 69-46 on a dunk by Brimah.

Ohio State’s Jae‘Sean Tate led all scorers with 15 points.

The Huskies were playing on campus for the first time since Nov. 21, a stretch that saw them struggle for long stretches on offense on the way to three losses in four games. UConn trailed No. 6 Maryland by 20 in the first half Tuesday night on the way to a 76-66 loss in the Jimmy V Classic.

But Saturday, the Huskies jumped on the Buckeyes quickly. UConn shot 63.3 percent (19 of 30) from the field, 62.5 percent (5 of 8) from 3-point range and took a 21-point lead in the final minute of the first half.

Ohio State struggled from the outset, shooting 31 percent and turning the ball over seven times in the first half. A driving layup by Adams gave the Huskies a 45-24 halftime lead.

UConn has a 2-1 record against Big Ten teams this season, with victories over Michigan and the Buckeyes.