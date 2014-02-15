Preview: Ohio State at Illinois

Ohio State begins a stretch of five straight games against teams sitting lower in the Big Ten standings with a visit to last-place Illinois on Saturday night. The 20th-ranked Buckeyes saw their three-game winning streak end with a 70-60 loss to Michigan at home Tuesday and face an Illinois squad which has dropped nine of its last 10 after a 2-0 league start. Ohio State beat the Fighting Illini 62-55 on Jan. 23 at home and leads the league in least points allowed per contest (59.3).

Illinois averaged 79 points in two wins to open the Big Ten campaign and averaged 58.9 since to drop to 11th out of 12 teams in the league in scoring and field goal percentage. The Buckeyes won their last two games on the road against No. 21 Wisconsin and No. 15 Iowa. Ohio State’s LaQuinton Ross had 18 points in the victory over Illinois last month and recorded 24 on Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT OHIO STATE (19-6, 6-6 Big Ten): The Buckeyes allowed 70 or more points for only the fourth time this season against Michigan to stall their momentum, but they remain confident. “We have a tough group of guys,” Ross told the Columbus Dispatch after the loss. “Guys will be down about it tonight, but we’ve got to look forward.” Ross leads the team in scoring (14.6), followed by Lenzell Smith Jr. (12) while point guard Aaron Craft stirs the pot for Ohio State, averaging 9.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.5 steals.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (14-11, 3-9): Guard Rayvonte Rice has been a bright spot during a rough stretch for the Fighting Illini, reaching 20 points in three of the last five games while leading the team in scoring (16.8) and rebounding (6.0) at 6-4. Illinois’ only win during its slump came Feb. 9 at Penn State, but followed that up with a 67-58 loss at Nebraska on Wednesday. Joseph Bertrand, 2-of-8 shooting the last two games, had 19 points against Ohio State and Jon Ekey’s last double-figure game (11) was against the Buckeyes.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State C Amir Williams leads the league in field goal percentage at 61.8 and paces the Buckeyes in rebounding (6.2).

2. Illinois G Tracy Abrams, who is second on the team in scoring at 11.1 per game, is 2-of-17 from the field in the last three contests.

3. Craft boasts 310 career steals, second all time in the Big Ten behind former Illinois standout Bruce Douglas (324 from 1983-86).

PREDICTION: Ohio State 72, Illinois 64