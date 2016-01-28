Preview: Ohio State at Illinois

Ohio State looks to end its three-game road losing streak when it travels to Champaign to take on Illinois in a Thursday night Big Ten Conference contest. All three of the Buckeyes’ setbacks during the slide have come against ranked teams, while the Illini come off a big road victory in overtime against Minnesota on Saturday.

Ohio State won the previous meeting in early January 75-73 behind a career-best 27 points from leading scorer Marc Loving (13.6 points), who hit 14-of-19 free throws - both career-best totals. Keita Bates-Diop (11.9 points) and Jae’Sean Tate (11.1) are also offensive weapons, though the key to the Buckeyes’ attack is guard JaQuan Lyle, who ranks near the top nationally among freshmen in total assists. Illinois has its own offensive firepower, led by the two-headed monster of Malcolm Hill (18.7 points) and Kendrick Nunn (17.5), two explosive guards. But the return of Mike Thorne Jr. (12.9 points, 8.5 rebounds) to the court two games ago after surgery on a torn meniscus is a big boost to the Illini’s postseason hopes.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT OHIO STATE (13-8, 5-3 Big Ten): One thing that could make Ohio State a little more dangerous in the second half of the Big Ten season is improved play from Bates-Diop, who rebounded from his second scoreless game in Big Ten play with a game-high 22 in a win over Penn State on Monday. The sophomore was told by coach Thad Matta that he needed to play with more passion and aggression, and it seemed to be the winning combo. “The talk we had was (about) being more aggressive,” Bates-Diop told reporters. “I felt the need to be that. I haven’t in a couple game and it was due time. Part of it was definitely the talk because when he said that, you don’t want to let him down and come out and do the same thing again.”

ABOUT ILLINOIS (10-10, 2-5): The Illini’s win over Minnesota may have been a do-or-die game in much of the team’s eyes, considering where Illinois was record-wise and mentally after an ugly 34-point loss to Indiana. The fact that the Illini were able to rally from deficits early and late and pull out a tough road win may be a turning point for a squad that’s getting healthier. “Our resiliency when we were really challenged, mentally, was as strong as I’ve seen us have all year,” Illinois coach John Groce told reporters. “I just thought that resiliency of our team was good. It’s something we’ve been looking for. I think that’s definitely a step in the right direction when it comes to mental toughness.”

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State’s opponents have blocked only 44 of the Buckeyes’ 1,192 field goals attempted.

2. Illinois is coming off its first game in which it outrebounded a conference foe, with Michael Finke leading the way with 16 boards - the highest rebounding total by an Illini player in four seasons.

3. With a victory, Matta can move up to No. 14 on the all-time Big Ten regular-season coaching victories list, tying former Northwestern coach Arthur Lonborg’s 138.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 76, Illinois 71