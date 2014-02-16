(Updated: REPLACES 1st note with CORRECTED information)

No. 20 Ohio State 48, Illinois 39: Aaron Craft scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting despite battling foul trouble much of the game as the visiting Buckeyes pulled away from the Fighting Illini in the second half.

LaQuinton Ross chipped in with nine points and Marc Loving added eight off the bench for Ohio State (20-6, 7-6 Big Ten), which has won four of its last five. The Buckeyes, who allow the fewest points per game in the conference, held Illinois to a season low in scoring and 28.3 percent shooting.

Tracy Abrams led the way with 13 points and Nnanna Egwu grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds as Illinois (14-12, 3-10) lost for the 10th time in 11 games. The Fighting Illini’s leading scorer Rayvonte Rice, who was 0-of-8 against Ohio State and did not score last month, had 11 points – most of them late.

Ross and Craft each hit 3-pointers as the Buckeyes started the second half with a 10-2 burst to take a five-point lead – their first advantage since the game’s early stages. Illinois pulled within 30-29 before Ohio State scored the next dozen points – the last eight from Loving – and the Buckeyes held off a late run.

Illinois led by as much as six in a cold-shooting first half and the Buckeyes trimmed the deficit to 23-20 at intermission. Craft had seven points but played only half of the opening 20 minutes after picking up his second foul and the Illini forced seven of Ohio State’s 13 turnovers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Buckeyes blocked seven shots, led by three from Sam Thompson, and 10 steals, including five by Shannon Scott. … Illinois, which has lost five straight at home, got only two points from its bench while Ohio State’s reserves scored 17. … Ohio State won its third consecutive game on the road this season despite scoring its season low, and has won three in a row over the Illini.