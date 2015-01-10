Preview: Ohio State at Indiana

Ohio State coach Thad Matta loved his team’s toughness in its first road win of the season, while Indiana coach Tom Crean couldn’t have been more displeased with his team’s most recent effort. The 20th-ranked Buckeyes – in the midst of playing four of five games away from home – continue that trek Saturday when they visit the Hoosiers. Ohio State let a 12-point second-half lead slip away Tuesday at Minnesota before getting a jumper from Marc Loving with 5.6 seconds left in overtime to win 74-72.

“Those are the type of wins we’ve been looking for with this team, with things not going our way on the road and finding a way to win a basketball game,” Matta told the Columbus Dispatch. Crean spoke in less glowing terms on Monday about his Hoosiers, who posted a season-low 17 first-half points and trailed by as many as 30 in the second half in their 70-50 loss at Michigan State – finishing more than 35 points below their season scoring average entering the contest. “We didn’t look like we have ever played half-court offense; I am just bewildered at the lack of purpose that we played with,” Crean said.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT OHIO STATE (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten): Freshman guard D‘Angelo Russell has proven to be a quick study, ranking third in the conference in scoring (18.3 points), fourth in assists (5.1) and ninth in steals (1.75). The Louisville, Ky. native boosted each of those averages with 27 points, five assists and two steals against the Golden Gophers, but was 0-for-7 and scored only two points following intermission after going 10-for-10 – including five 3-pointers – en route to a 25-point effort in the first half. More often than not, however, Russell is in good position to score thanks to Shannon Scott, who ranks third nationally with 7.6 assists.

ABOUT INDIANA (11-4, 1-1): TheHoosiers feature their own impressive freshman guard in James Blackmon Jr., whois seventh in the conference in scoring (16.6 points) but is coming off a pairof eight-point performances in which he has shot a combined 3-of-23 from thefield. Indiana gave itself little chance to defeat Michigan State by losing therebounding battle 50-28 and hitting a season-low five 3-pointers after knockingdown seven in each of their first 14 outings. Three of those triples came fromYogi Ferrell, who ranks ninth in the Big Ten in scoring (16.3) to give Indianathe second-most prolific offensive duo in the conference.

TIP-INS

1. Russell (second) and Blackmon (fifth) are two of the five highest-scoring freshman in the country.

2. The Buckeyes scored 46 of their 74 points inside on Tuesday, the second-most paint points they have accumulated in a game this season.

3. Ferrell has hit a 3-pointer in 46 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Indiana 77, Ohio State 73