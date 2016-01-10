Preview: Ohio State at Indiana

Twoof the nation’s hottest teams are on a collision course as Ohio State remainson the road to visit Indiana on Sunday. The Hoosiers have reeled offeight straight wins since losing to then-No. 7 Duke in early December, whileOhio State has notched seven consecutivevictories, including a seven-point triumph over then-No. 4 Kentucky, after being embarrassed at UConn.

A potential season-ending injury to James Blackmon Jr. - he had surgery after injuring hisknee in practice - and how the Hoosiers replace their second-leading scorerhas been the focus around the Indiana program the past few weeks. The team’s bench, led by an unassuming freshman who had scored a total of 24 points in thefirst 13 games, has compensated for Blackmon’s loss and rescued the Hoosiersfrom a potentially embarrassing upset loss to Rutgers. Indiana is second in the country in field-goal percentage(53.2), fourth in 3-point percentage (44.9) andninth in scoring offense (85.9 points). Ohio State is holding opponentsto 59.1 points per game on 34.6 percent shooting - 31.3 percent from beyond the arc.

TV:1:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUTOHIO STATE (11-5, 3-0 Big Ten): Whether it’s Marc Loving, Keita Bates-Diop orJae‘Sean Tate coming to the rescue offensively, the one constant during theBuckeyes’ winning streak has been the defense. Loving (14.9 points, six rebounds), Bates-Diop (12.1, 6.2) and Tate (10.9, 6.6) complement shot-blockers Daniel Giddens and Trevor Thompson, who combine to thwart nearly four attempts per game and protect the rim. Kam Williams, who is instantoffense off the bench, is coming off a 21-point effort that included acareer-high five 3-pointers.

ABOUTINDIANA (13-3, 3-0): Coach Tom Crean has turned to freshman forward Ogugua“OG” Anunoby to replace Blackmon, and all the first-year player hasdone in his first three career Big Ten games is average 14.3 minutes, 10 points(9-of-13 shooting) and four rebounds. He has recorded five steals and just twoturnovers in that stretch and has hit his last seven 3-point attempts. YogiFerrell has increased his production since Blackmon’s injury, totaling 63 pointson 20-of-41 shooting to go along with 16 assists.

TIP-INS

1. OhioState freshman G JaQuan Lyle committed six turnovers and went 1-of-7 againstNorthwestern.

2. TheHoosiers committed 19 turnovers versus Wisconsin but also forced thedisciplined Badgers into 14 turnovers.

3. IndianaC Thomas Bryant has made 73 percent (73-of-100) of his field-goal attempts.

PREDICTION: Indiana 73, Ohio State 70