Indiana holds off Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Ohio State’s first two Big Ten wins resulted from a comeback and late-game heroics, but Indiana was able to fend off the No. 22 Buckeyes on Saturday, pulling out a 69-66 victory.

Indiana (12-4, 2-1 in the Big Ten) started the same way its loss ended at Michigan State on Monday, with some ugly play. The Hoosiers committed five turnovers in the first four minutes and the Buckeyes (13-4, 2-2) capitalized, building a 9-2 lead.

The Hoosiers fought back with a 22-6 run, leading by as many as 11 points. Increased intensity on defense, Indiana forward Troy Williams said, was what led the charge after the opening minutes.

“Our defense is what changed the game,” Williams said. “We picked it up on defense, saw that our defense led to offense and after that, everything just started to fall into place. We started to get into our flow.”

Indiana’s lead was 10 points with 3:32 left, but the Hoosiers still weren’t safe from the Buckeyes, as Ohio State cut the lead to one point in the final 30 seconds, and had a shot at the buzzer to tie.

It was reminiscent of Ohio State’s victory over Illinois and its overtime victory against Minnesota.

However, the Buckeyes couldn’t finish this one off, although Ohio State again kept itself within striking distance for much of the game.

Ohio State coach Thad Matta said the shooting wasn’t there for his team Saturday, the way it was in the Buckeyes’ overtime win against Minnesota.

”Well, you’ve got to make shots,“ Matta said. ”We shoot 50 percent the other night, we shoot 34 percent tonight. Then you get into all the little things. We didn’t do the little things.

“We’re down three and we foul with 1:40 left or whatever, and we had just said, ‘Don’t foul,’ and now we’re down five.”

Guard Jae‘Sean Tate came off the bench and was key in keeping Ohio State in it. After a drought of nearly six minutes without a basket in the first half, Tate scored back-to-back baskets to restore order for the Buckeyes.

In the second half, guard Shannon Scott and forward Sam Thompson supplied the scoring for Ohio State with10 and 11 points, respectively, after halftime.

Freshman guard D‘Angelo Russell, who has been a huge scoring asset in the second halves of games, was held largely in check by the Indiana defense, scoring 13 points compared to his 18.3 average.

Freshman James Blackmon Jr., averaging 16.6 points, struggled in

the first two games of Big Ten play and scored only two in the first half.

However, he bounced back in the second half and finished with 18. Crean said Blackmon’s success began on him refocusing and emphasizing his defense in the second half.

”James learned a lot in this game,“ Crean said. ”He’s right there in the first couple lines of the scouting report. There’s no doubt about that.

“Everybody knows that he’s capable of shooting, but for him to continue to play when he went back in, he knew that he needed to play better defensively. That’s growth for James.”

Indiana forward Troy Williams started slowly, but also caught

fire as the game moved along. Early in the second half, Williams had already collected a double-double and finished with 15 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

Williams electrified Assembly Hall in the first home game of conference play with two highlight-reel dunks, and also helped Indiana win the rebounding battle, 48-39.

The officiating crew proved unafraid to blow the whistle, as the teams combined to shoot 55 free throws (27 for Ohio State, 28 for Indiana).

Five Buckeyes entered halftime with two fouls, and Indiana forward Hanner Mosquera-Perea had to sit for large portions of both halves because of early foul trouble.

The 15,563 on hand at Assembly Hall in Bloomington repeatedly expressed their discontent with the whistle-friendly refereeing crew, but to no avail.

Matta said the cold shooting performance was unusual for his players, and before heading home to face Michigan on Tuesday, he hopes to get the Buckeyes back to their usual shooting ways.

“We’ve just got to get these guys back, get it picked up and making shots again,” Matta said.

NOTES: Indiana has 18 wins over ranked opponents since the start of the 2011-12 season, the second-most in the country over that span. Kansas has 19. ... Ohio State leads the conference with 9.3 steals per game, and collected nine more against Indiana. ... F Troy Williams of the Hoosiers grabbed career-high 12 rebounds in his second-career double-double.