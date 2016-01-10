Indiana 85, Ohio State 60

Forward Troy Williams equaled his career high with 23 points and center Thomas Bryant had the first double-double of his career with 18 points and 13 rebounds as Indiana raced to an 85-60 victory over Ohio State Sunday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., on Sunday.

In a battle of teams unbeaten in Big Ten play, Indiana (14-3, 4-0) opened conference play with a 4-0 record for the first time in Tom Crean’s eight seasons as head coach. The Hoosiers extended their winning streak to nine games. Ohio State (10-7, 3-1) had a seven-game winning streak snapped.

Indiana is tied atop the Big Ten standings with Maryland.

Williams scored 16 of his points in the first half as Indiana jumped to a 30-point halftime advantage, 48-18. The lead increased to as many as 36 points in the second half. The Buckeyes used an 18-4 run to close to within 22 but the Hoosiers continued to extend their lead.

Williams’ previous career high of 23 points was recorded against Georgetown last season.

Indiana had 17 offensive rebounds and a 32-5 edge on second-chance points.

Guard Yogi Ferrell had 16 points for the Hoosiers and Robert Johnson had 11. It was Indiana’s fourth game in a row playing without the services of starter James Blackmon Jr., who had knee surgery two weeks ago.

Guard JaQuan Lyle had 29 points to lead the Buckeyes.