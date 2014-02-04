FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Ohio State at Iowa
February 5, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Ohio State at Iowa

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Ohio State is trying to prove that a rough end to January is not what the team will look like going forward. Earning a second straight road victory against a ranked opponent when the No. 25 Buckeyes visit 13th-ranked Iowa on Tuesday would go a long way to ease any concerns. The Hawkeyes survived a scare at Illinois on Saturday and are comfortably in third place in the Big Ten with a 6-3 mark that includes an 84-74 triumph at Ohio State from Jan. 12.

That loss to Iowa was the second in a string of four straight and five of six by the Buckeyes, who are hoping a 59-58 victory at No. 24 Wisconsin on Saturday is what the team needs to turn its season back in a positive direction.  We ll enjoy this for half a day and then we have another tough one on Tuesday,  guard Aaron Craft told the Columbus Dispatch.  There s not too much over-thinking going on. It s find a way to be better than Iowa. That s our only thought.  That is a tough assignment against a Hawkeyes team averaging 80.6 points in its last seven games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OHIO STATE (17-5, 4-5 Big Ten): The Buckeyes will need all the defense they can muster to slow Iowa and may have found it against Wisconsin when they held the Badgers without a field goal over the final 6:43.  We had very good activity,  coach Thad Matta told the Dispatch of the defense.  I thought guys were reading things and we were pressuring the ball where we needed it.  Ohio State gave up 47 second-half points in the Jan. 12 meeting with Iowa and did not help itself by turning the ball over 17 times. LaQuinton Ross was a bright spot with 22 points in that loss and has reached double figures in six straight.

ABOUT IOWA (17-5, 6-3): Roy Devyn Marble scored 22 points and Aaron White put up 19 on 8-of-12 shooting in the win over Ohio State and the two continue to provide an effective outside-inside combination. Marble scored all 17 of his points in the second half of Saturday s 81-74 victory at Illinois while White chipped in 14 and six rebounds. The Hawkeyes are staring at a tough stretch of the schedule with Ohio State and Michigan at home before heading out on the road for two, but are well-equipped to handle the rest of their Big Ten slate if reserves like center Gabriel Olaseni (15 points and 12 rebounds on Saturday) continue to produce.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State is 2-2 against ranked opponents this season, with both losses coming in Big Ten games in January.

2. Iowa is third in the country in rebounding at 43.5 per game and held a 40-31 advantage on the glass in the first meeting.

3. Ross is 5-of-9 from 3-point range and 16-of-19 from the free-throw line in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Iowa 82, Ohio State 78

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
