Preview: Ohio State at Iowa

Maybe Iowa should play all of its Big Ten games on the road, because the Hawkeyes have found a way in each of their first three conference contests away from home. Iowa returns home Saturday to face No. 25 Ohio State in a rematch of the two teams’ conference opener Dec. 30, a contest the Hawkeyes started by scoring 17 points in the first four minutes en route to a 71-65 road win. “We’re not an overly emotional group,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey said after a 77-75 win at Minnesota on Tuesday. “We don’t typically rattle.”

Rattled would be a good way to describe Ohio State’s start to conference action. The Buckeyes needed overtime to beat Minnesota, which is winless in league play, and lost to Indiana before rebounding for a 71-52 victory Tuesday over rival Michigan. “Even when we had stretches where we weren’t scoring, we defended well,” Ohio State coach Thad Matta said after the Buckeyes limited the Wolverines to 33.9 percent shooting. The Buckeyes will need to limit Iowa’s Jarrod Uthoff and Aaron White, who combined for 36 points on 11-of-21 shooting in the first meeting.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OHIO STATE (14-4, 3-2 Big Ten): Freshman D’Angelo Russell scored 13 points in the conference opener against Iowa, but the guard has scored 20.8 points in his past four games on 12-of-26 shooting from 3-point range to raise his season average to 18.1 points (third in the conference). The Buckeyes are second in the league and 13th nationally in scoring at 81.2 points per game. Senior forward Sam Thompson has scored in double figures four times in Ohio State’s first five Big Ten contests.

ABOUT IOWA (12-5, 3-1 Big Ten): Uthoff scored a career-high 22 points in Tuesday’s victory on 7-of-10 shooting from the field – 16 coming in the second half, capped by the game-winning jumper with 3.5 seconds left. White ranks third in the league in rebounding at 7.1 per contest and ninth in scoring at 15.8 points. The Hawkeyes are ninth nationally and second in the Big Ten from the free-throw line, hitting 76.2 percent of their attempts.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State G Shannon Scott is 24 assists away from moving into fourth on the school’s all-time list, and the senior is 11 steals shy of moving into second in school history.

2. Iowa leads the Big Ten in blocked shots (5.4); Ohio State is a fraction behind in second.

3. The Hawkeyes are 6-0 when making at least eight 3-pointers and went 8-of-16 against Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Iowa 74, Ohio State 72