Preview: Ohio State at Iowa

Ohio State and Iowa entered the weekend in a knot of six teams tied for eighth in the Big Ten and they'll look to separate themselves from the bottom of the pack when they meet Saturday in Iowa City. Ohio State has won three of its last four games after starting 0-4 in conference play, most recently handing Minnesota its fourth straight loss, and the Hawkeyes come in riding a three-game losing streak that followed an impressive win against then-No. 17 Purdue.

Iowa's losing streak can be easily tied to the health of the Big Ten's leading scorer at 21 points a game, 6-6 senior guard Peter Jok, who has played through back and shoulder pain the last three games and was held to an average of 9.3 points on 9-for-30 shooting. The Buckeyes' four-game skid to start Big 12 play included a loss to Minnesota, so the victory Wednesday in the rematch against the Golden Gophers is a sign they're playing better, but it could also mean Minnesota is just playing worse. Trevor Thompson is certainly improving, as the Ohio State junior center is coming off his second straight double-double, scoring a career high 19 points with 10 rebounds in the win against Minnesota. The 7-footer has reached double figures in scoring in a career-best seven straight games and his team-leading 14 shot attempts against the Golden Gophers is a sign that he's ready for a bigger role on offense.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OHIO STATE (13-8, 3-5 Big Ten): As much as Thompson has improved lately, Marc Loving is still the player most likely to get the ball down low late in close games. He was Ohio State's leading scorer last season at 14 points a game, and though he's dropped to third on the team in scoring this season (11.5), remains a legitimate threat, evident by the 19 points he put up against Minnesota, a win the Buckeyes needed badly. Andre Wesson may have earned himself more minutes against Iowa after the 6-6 freshman scored a season-high nine points off the bench against the Golden Gophers, getting to the free throw line seven times and converting six.

ABOUT IOWA (11-10, 3-5): Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told reporters on Friday that shutting down Jok for a period of time is a consideration, though he'll leave the final decision up to Jok and the training staff. Jok showed just how valuable he can be when healthy, posting 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the win against Purdue on Jan. 12, but the injuries set in and he followed that with four points in a blowout loss to Northwestern. His absence would create a huge void on offense, as just one other player averages double figures in scoring, 6-9 freshman forward Tyler Cook (11.9).

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State G Jae’Sean Tate is one of two players from a Power 5 Conference who stands 6-4 or shorter and averages more than six rebounds a game. Markelle Fultz of Washington is the other.

2. In games Thompson comes off the bench, he's averaging the second-most rebounds per game in the nation at 8.5.

3. The all-time series between these teams is tied at 78-78.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 77, Iowa 75