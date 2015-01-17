Iowa 76, Ohio State 67

Iowa 76, No. 25 Ohio State 67: Aaron White scored 22 points, sparking two key second-half stretches as the host Hawkeyes held off a late Buckeyes rally to cap a season sweep.

White scored 10 points during a 12-3 run and added five consecutive points late in the game while Adam Woodbury recorded his second career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Iowa (13-5, 4-1 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes shot 51.1 percent from the field and finished 25-of-35 from the free-throw line to win for the fifth time in six games.

Freshman D’Angelo Russell recorded his first career double-double with 27 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for the Buckeyes (14-5, 3-3), and Jae’Sean Tate added 11 points. Russell shot 10-of-22 from the field, but his teammates combined to finish 13-of-38.

The Hawkeyes committed five turnovers in the first four minutes after intermission as the Buckeyes cut an 11-point halftime deficit to 43-35, but White scored the final 10 points of a 12-3 spurt, his two free throws extending the Iowa advantage to 55-38 with under 12 minutes to play. Shannon Scott’s 3-pointer brought Ohio State to within 68-62 with just under five minutes to go, but White hit three free throws and added a bucket to establish a 73-62 advantage.

Jarrod Uthoff’s 3-pointer less than 90 seconds in capped a game-opening 9-0 burst for the Hawkeyes, who saw Ohio State draw within 13-9 on Sam Thompson’s three-point play with just over 13 minutes left before a 7-0 spurt pushed the Iowa advantage to 20-9 on Anthony Clemmons’ basket. Russell kept the Buckeyes in it, scoring six of Ohio State’s final eight points of the half as Iowa led 37-26 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ohio State made six of its seven 3-pointers after intermission. … Woodbury fell one rebound shy of his career high. … White made 6-of-8 attempts from the field and did major damage at the free-throw line, finishing 10-of-12.