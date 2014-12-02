Preview: Ohio State at Louisville

No. 5 Louisville and 13th-ranked Ohio State have sailed through the season’s first three weeks against less-than-impressive competition. That changes on Tuesday, when the Buckeyes leave Columbus for the first time to visit the Cardinals in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Ohio State ranks second in the nation in field-goal percentage (56.7) but will be tested by a Louisville defense led by preseason All-American Montrezl Harrell, who is averaging 17.4 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Louisville coach Rick Pitino, who recorded his 700th college victory in last Friday’s 73-56 win over James Madison, owns a 4-0 all-time mark against the Buckeyes. His team ranks third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 46.6 points per game, and 6-10 freshman Chinanu Onuaku is averaging 8.4 rebounds and three blocked shots. The sharp-shooting Buckeyes are led by dynamic freshman guard D‘Angelo Russell, a Louisville native who is shooting 48.3 percent from 3-point range and averaging a team-high 18 points.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NO. 13 OHIO STATE (5-0): Senior forward Sam Thompson has scored in double figures in every game while shooting 64.1 percent, and he’ll need a quick start against a Louisville team that has held its last two opponents to a combined 59 points. Coach Thad Matta continues to rave about freshman forward Jae’Sean Tate, who is shooting 52.2 percent in a reserve role. The Buckeyes’ toughest challenge will come near the basket, where Amir Williams, Trey McDonald and Anthony Lee will battle the Cardinals’ imposing front line.

ABOUT NO. 5 LOUISVILLE (5-0): Harrell is drawing Player-of-the-Year buzz for his all-around play, but it’s still unclear if the Cardinals have the depth to sustain a deep postseason run. Guards Chris Jones and Terry Rozier are off to impressive starts, averaging a combined 25.8 points and 5.6 assists, but only four players are at double figures in points. Center Mangok Mathiang averages 7.8 boards off the bench for the Cardinals, whose plus-13.6 rebounding margin ranks seventh nationally.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville has won 30 straight games at home against non-conference opponents, the eighth-longest current streak in the nation.

2. Ohio State is 138-24 against non-conference foes under Matta.

3. The teams are meeting for the first time since Jan. 4, 2003, when Louisville recorded a 72-64 overtime victory in Columbus.

PREDICTION: Louisville 68, Ohio State 61