Louisville holds on to defeat Ohio State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Terry Rozier wasn’t having one of his best offensive nights.

The University of Louisville sophomore started the game 0-for-7 from the field and had five turnovers in the first 36-plus minutes of the Cardinals’ game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge against Ohio State on Tuesday night.

But Rozier, who dislocated the pinky on his left finger in the second half and had it popped back in and taped up, came up huge in the final 3:49 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Rozier scored nine of his team’s final 13 points and helped the No. 5 Cardinals (6-0) hold on for a 64-55 victory over the No. 14 Buckeyes (5-1).

”I was really impressed with Terry Rozier,“ U of L coach Rick Pitino said. ”His finger totally dislocated, you know it’s throbbing and you know it’s hurting and yet he still took the big shot and got us a 3 late.

“That’s a heck of a thing to do. I thought Terry was great down the stretch.”

Rozier, a sophomore guard, hit a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left after Ohio State had cut the lead to 56-53. He finished with 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

“I just had to stay patient,” Rozier said. “I wasn’t shooting it well but I was trying to get my teammates the ball and I was trying to get every rebound. I had to stay patient and then make some shots in the end.”

Senior forward Wayne Blackshear led Louisville with 22 points and six rebounds, getting 16 of his points in the first half. Forward Montrezl Harrell added 13 points and 10 rebounds and guard Chris Jones had 10 points and five rebounds.

Louisville hit 19 of 54 (35.2 percent) from the field, including 10 of 29 3-pointers, but outrebounded Ohio State 46-41 and hit 16 of 28 free throws.

Freshman D‘Angelo Russell had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Ohio State (5-1), which hit just 17 of 57 shots from the field. Point guard Shannon Scott, who led the nation in assists per game at 10.4, had three points, zero assists and seven turnovers.

“We knew the numbers they put up, they were scary,” Pitino said of Ohio State, who came into the game No. 9 nationally in scoring at 88 points a game. “And that’s about as well of a half as we have played defensively (in a few years).”

Down by as much as 19 points, the Buckeyes used early second-half runs of 6-0 and 7-0 to pull within 42-31. The Buckeyes got it into single digits for the first time since early in the game at 45-37 with 7:35 left in the contest.

Ohio State guard Kam Williams converted on a four-point play and Russell hit two buckets to make it 51-46. But then Rozier answered, hitting a 3-pointer and a short jumper to extend the lead back to 56-49.

Rozier hit another 3-pointer -- this one from the top of the key -- with 46 seconds left to extend the lead to 59-53. Ohio State made it 59-55 before the Cardinals hit 2 of 4 free throws and then Rozier came up with a steal.

Rozier then hit a free throw and Blackshear added two more free throws to seal it.

Blackshear had 16 points during a dominating first half as the Cardinals jumped all over the Buckeyes to take a 35-18 at the half. Blackshear, the only starter left from Louisville’s

national championship team two years ago, hit five of eight from the field, including three of five 3-pointers.

“This is one of the best home courts in the country,” Ohio State associate head coach Dave Dickerson said. “Their pressure bothered us in the first half and we couldn’t get into any offensive rhythm.”

Ohio State coach Thad Matta didn’t meet with the media after the game, instead he stayed in the locker room to console Anthony Lee, who found out after the game that he lost a family member.

NOTES: Louisville coach Rick Pitino was coming off a win over Cleveland State, which was his 700th career victory. One of five active members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Pitino is 701-245 in 30 years as a college coach. ... Ohio State PG Shannon Scott is on record pace for assists. He has 52 assists and ranks No. 2 in the nation, and ranked No. 1 in the country in assists per game at 10.4 before Tuesday. He had handed out 10 or more in three consecutive games heading into Tuesday night’s game. But he did not have any assists against Louisville. He ranks No. 11 in school history with 373 for his career. ... The two teams played for the ninth time but the first since a 72-64 Louisville win on Jan. 4, 2003. Louisville has now won three in a row and leads the overall series 5-4.