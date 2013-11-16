Preview: Ohio State at Marquette

A year after the two traditional Midwest basketball powers were scheduled to open the season on the USS Yorktown in Charleston, S.C., No. 9 Ohio State will visit No. 17 Marquette in an early-season showdown Saturday. With last year’s game canceled because of an unsafe playing surface, the two instead begin a two-year home-and-home series that should provide an early look at squads that each fell in the Elite Eight last season. Despite the fact that both teams lost their top scorer from last year — Deshaun Thomas (19.8 points per game) for Ohio State and Vander Blue (14.8 points per game) for Marquette — they still return the majority of their production and expect to be right back in the mix in their respective conferences.

Ohio State’s core is built around guard Aaron Craft, who has struggled from the floor, shooting just 27.3 percent through the Buckeyes first two games, and Lenzelle Smith Jr., who has upped last year’s 9.2-point average to 13.5 thus far this season. Overall, the Buckeyes have five players averaging double-figure scoring, while Marquette has three. Both of Marquette’s leading scorers this season have come off the bench, with 290-pound force Davante Gardner leading the way, averaging 17.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in just 18.5 minutes.

TV: 1 p.m., FOX

ABOUT OHIO STATE (2-0): Ohio State returns five of its top six scorers from last season’s 29-win team. Shannon Scott and LaQuinton Ross have slid nicely from the rotation into starting roles, averaging 12.0 points apiece through two games, and center Amir Williams has grabbed an average of 8.5 rebounds up front. The Buckeyes have done an excellent job getting to the free-throw line thus far as well, averaging 36.5 trips to the charity stripe.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (2-0): The Golden Eagles have leaned heavily on their frontcourt thus far, with Gardner, forward Jamil Wilson (10.5 points per game) and center Chris Otule (9.5 points) shouldering the majority of the scoring load in the first two wins. One area coach Buzz Williams will be hoping improves is free-throw shooting — Marquette has already been to the line 84 times in two games, but has made just 61.9 percent of its attempts. With the new hand-check rules turning some games into free-throw bonanzas (Marquette set a record with 53 attempts in its opener against Southern), the Golden Eagles will have to improve in that area to contend for the title in the first season of the new-look Big East.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette point guard Derick Wilson has yet to make a field goal in 54 minutes this season.

2. The Golden Eagles’ 27-game home winning streak is the nation’s longest active streak.

3. Saturday’s game is the first ever collegiate men’s basketball game on Fox.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 68, Marquette 65