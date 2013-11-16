FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ohio State 52, Marquette 35
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 16, 2013 / 8:57 PM / 4 years ago

Ohio State 52, Marquette 35

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS times in 4th graph CORRECTS field goal attempts in 5th graph)

No. 9 Ohio State 52, No. 17 Marquette 35: Aaron Craft recorded 10 points and 10 assists, and the visiting Buckeyes pulled away with a strong second half to secure a big early season victory over the Golden Eagles.

The Buckeyes outscored Marquette 33-16 in the second half, with 11 of those points coming from Sam Thompson and 10 from Shannon Scott. The duo tied for game-high honors with 13 points each.

Marquette shot just 18.9 percent from the field and 1-for-18 from 3-point range. Todd Mayo led the Golden Eagles with 11, while Davante Gardner chipped in 10.

A Gardner jumper got Marquette within six with 13:40 to play, but the Golden Eagles went scoreless for the next 5:57 as the Buckeyes pulled away. Marquette made just four field goals after halftime.

Neither team could establish a rhythm in the first half, combining to shoot 13-of-55 from the floor and went to the locker room tied at 19. The 38 total points was the lowest first-half total in Division I this season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The loss snaps Marquette’s nation-best 27-game home winning streak. … The Buckeyes shot 5-of-15 from the free-throw line. … No Marquette starter had more than four points.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.