Ohio State 52, Marquette 35

No. 9 Ohio State 52, No. 17 Marquette 35: Aaron Craft recorded 10 points and 10 assists, and the visiting Buckeyes pulled away with a strong second half to secure a big early season victory over the Golden Eagles.

The Buckeyes outscored Marquette 33-16 in the second half, with 11 of those points coming from Sam Thompson and 10 from Shannon Scott. The duo tied for game-high honors with 13 points each.

Marquette shot just 18.9 percent from the field and 1-for-18 from 3-point range. Todd Mayo led the Golden Eagles with 11, while Davante Gardner chipped in 10.

A Gardner jumper got Marquette within six with 13:40 to play, but the Golden Eagles went scoreless for the next 5:57 as the Buckeyes pulled away. Marquette made just four field goals after halftime.

Neither team could establish a rhythm in the first half, combining to shoot 13-of-55 from the floor and went to the locker room tied at 19. The 38 total points was the lowest first-half total in Division I this season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The loss snaps Marquette’s nation-best 27-game home winning streak. … The Buckeyes shot 5-of-15 from the free-throw line. … No Marquette starter had more than four points.