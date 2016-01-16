Preview: Ohio State at Maryland

Ohio State will make its first trip to Maryland for a Big Ten game when it meets the No. 3 Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. Maryland, which moved from the ACC to the Big Ten last season and finished second overall, enters the weekend tied for third in the conference with Ohio State, one-half game behind No. 19 Iowa and No. 25 Indiana.

Maryland is coming off a 70-67 loss at unranked Michigan on Tuesday, which likely will drop it in the coaches’ poll regardless of how it performs against the Buckeyes. The Terrapins have rebounded well from losses the last few seasons, winning their last eight games following a defeat, and figure to lean heavily on Melo Trimble - the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year who leads his team in scoring (14.1) and assists (5.5) but was held to two points against Michigan. Ohio State also has a talented playmaker in JaQuan Lyle, who’s coming off a triple-double in Wednesday’s blowout victory over Rutgers and is second in the nation among freshmen with 95 assists. The Buckeyes also are tough in the middle as they enter the game ranked sixth in defensive rebounding and led by Daniel Giddens, who is fourth among freshmen in blocks at 2.25 per game.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OHIO STATE (12-6, 4-1 Big Ten): Baltimore native Kam Williams is returning home and will try to continue providing a spark off the bench for the Buckeyes. The 6-2 sophomore is averaging 11.4 points in Big Ten play on 20-of-37 shooting from the floor and 9-of-17 from 3-point range. A total of four players average double figures in scoring for Ohio State - including Marc Loving, who leads the way with 14.6 points and 5.7 rebounds.

ABOUT MARYLAND (15-2, 4-1 Big Ten): The Terrapins also are a force on the boards and have four players who have turned in point-rebound double-doubles this season. In the loss to Michigan, Diamond Stone and Jake Layman each recorded a double-double, marking the first time Maryland teammates have reached double figures in points and rebounds in the same game since Nov. 19, 2010. Trimble has scored 20 or more points in five games this season and produced 10 or more assists twice.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State is 12-0 this season when it has grabbed at least as many rebounds as its opponent.

2. The Buckeyes haven’t produced at least five double-doubles in a season since 1982-83.

3. Maryland has not lost back-to-back games since falling to Syracuse and Clemson toward the end of the 2013-14 season.

PREDICTION: Maryland 80, Ohio State 74