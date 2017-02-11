No. 22 Maryland looks to stay in the hunt for the Big Ten regular-season title when it hosts Ohio State on Saturday. The Terrapins have dropped back-to-back contests, including a disappointing 70-64 decision to Penn State on Tuesday, to fall two games behind fifth-ranked Wisconsin at the top of the conference standings, and they aim to bounce back by beating the Buckeyes for the second time in less than two weeks.

Maryland is 21-3 at home in conference play since 2014-15, but has dropped two of its last four games at the Xfinity Center, and hopes to avoid its first three-game losing streak since Jan. 2012. Ohio State kept its slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a 70-64 victory against Rutgers on Wednesday. The Buckeyes have a chance to win three straight conference games for the first time in over a year, but face a formidable challenge as the Terrapins have won the last three meetings by an average margin of 15 points and Ohio State hasn't beaten a ranked team since knocking off then No. 4 Kentucky on Dec. 19, 2015. "We're just going to keep riding the wave," j unior guard Kam Williams told reporters. "This is a big two-game stretch and we know we need to win this one on Saturday against Maryland."

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OHIO STATE (15-10, 5-7 Big Ten): Williams led the Buckeyes with a career-high 23 points in the win against Rutgers to finish in double figures for the third time in his last four games. Trevor Thompson added 15 points and 13 rebounds to notch his ninth double-double of the season while Jae'Sean Tate produced 11 points, five rebounds and four assists to move within 12 points of becoming the 26th player in program history to reach 1,000 points and 500 rebounds. Senior forward Marc Loving is averaging 11 points and 4.4 rebounds in five career games against the Terrapins.

ABOUT MARYLAND (20-4, 8-3): Freshman Justin Jackson flirted with a double-double as he registered a team-high 14 points and nine rebounds while Kevin Huerter added 12 points in the loss to Penn State. Melo Trimble scored his 1,500th career point in the first half and finished with 11 points, but the Terrapins were held to 34 percent shooting from the floor against the Nittany Lions. "We didn't have any energy in practice and it led to this game," Trimble admitted to reporters. "I got off to a hot start but not every game is going to be perfect."

TIP-INS

1. Trimble is 13-of-41 from the floor over his last three games.

2. Maryland has won 27 of its last 31 home games.

3. Ohio State has held 23 of its 25 opponents to under 50 percent shooting from the field.

PREDICTION: Maryland 77, Ohio State 67