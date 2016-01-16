Carter scores 25 as No. 3 Maryland routs Ohio State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Robert Carter Jr. is now with a different school but the junior forward remains a strong offensive force against Big Ten Conference foes, no matter which uniform he is wearing.

Carter made 10 of 13 shots from the field and finished with a career-high 25 points with five rebounds and two assists as third-ranked Maryland cruised past Ohio State 100-65 on Saturday afternoon in a conference game before a sellout crowd of 17,950.

“Robert Carter was terrific,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “We locked into our game plan. We protected the rim. We feel like he had a mismatch (against Jae‘Sean Tate). Robert works so hard; it is great for him to make shots because he works so hard at making shots. He is really hard to guard. I am really happy for Robert. He deserves a game like this.”

The previous career high for Carter came in 2013 when he played for Georgia Tech and faced Illinois. Maryland reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season while making nearly 63 percent of its shots from the field, including 11 of 21 from 3-point range.

“What Carter did tonight was incredible,” Ohio State coach Thad Matta said.

Maryland point guard Melo Trimble said his pick and roll with Carter was effective early on.

“They are trying to trap me off the ball screen,” said Trimble, who had nine assists.

The Terps were coming off a loss on Tuesday at Michigan -- the first setback in conference play.

“Obviously I am very proud of my team,” Turgeon said. “We beat a good team, a really talented team. We were not very happy after the game Tuesday night -- it was a tough loss. We are learning about ourselves. We are getting better. Today for the first time in the league we shared the ball as a team at a high level.”

Carter was not the only transfer to shine for Maryland, as Duke graduate student Rasheed Sulaimon had 22 points as he made nine of 10 shots from the field and added five assists. Maryland had 23 assists on 37 baskets while Ohio State had just seven on 22.

“One of the best performances I’ve seen as far as making shots,” Matta said of Maryland. “They were clicking on all cylinders. We were just not able to stop it. Sulaimon was on fire. We just had no answers.”

Maryland (16-2, 5-1 Big Ten), which led by 18 at halftime after losing Tuesday at Michigan, improved to 10-0 at home while Ohio State (12-7, 4-2) lost for the second time in three games.

Reserve freshman center Diamond Stone scored 15 points, forward Jake Layman added 10 and Trimble had eight. The Buckeyes were paced by forwards Keita Bates-Diop (15 points) and Jae‘Sean Tate (12) and center Trevor Thompson, who had 10 points and seven rebounds.

But Ohio State made just 37 percent of its shots from the field, including three of 12 from 3-point range.

Maryland built its lead to 63-33 early in the second half on a basket by Sulaimon. Carter hit a shot to build the margin to 77-37 midway through the second half and Turgeon was able to use his bench down the stretch.

The game was tied at 13 early on before the Terrapins went on a 14-4 run, taking a lead of 26-17 on a dunk by Stone off an alley hoop pass by Trimble with 9:52 left in the first half.

Maryland took its first double digit lead at 31-21 on a 3-pointer by Carter a few minutes later. Sulaimon hit a 3-pointer to extend the margin to 44-28 as the Terps led 48-30 as Sulaimon just beat the buzzer with a layup on a pass from Layman.

The Terps set a season high with 48 points in the first half against Ohio State, which entered the game allowing 64.6 points per contest. Maryland then beat that after intermission for most points in a half this season.

“We left that game (behind) on Tuesday. We didn’t watch film, which was good,” Trimble said of the 70-67 loss at Michigan.

NOTES: Maryland returns to action Tuesday at home with Northwestern, while Ohio State plays Thursday at Purdue. ... Ohio State G Kam Williams is from Baltimore and played at Mount St. Joseph’s in high school. He came off the bench and had two points in the first half and nine overall. ... Dave Dickerson, the Buckeyes’ associate head coach, was an assistant for nine years at Maryland under Hall of Famer Gary Williams. Dickerson was a team captain for the Terps as a senior and graduated in 1990. ... Maryland was coming off a loss on Tuesday at Michigan -- the first setback for the Terps after eight wins in a row.