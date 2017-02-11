No. 21 Maryland withstands Ohio State comeback

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- It has been a rough few days for the Ohio State basketball team, who played Saturday at No. 21 Maryland without sophomore guard JaQuan Lyle and reserve junior forward Keita Bates-Diop.

The lack of depth certainly hurt the Buckeyes as No. 21 Maryland ran up a 16-point lead and held on to win 86-77 after Ohio State trimmed the margin to five in the closing minutes in an inspired effort.

The Terrapins (21-4, 9-3 Big Ten) entered the game after losing its last two games -- their first losing streak of the season.

"The kids were dialed in," said Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon.

The Terps' bench scored 33 points while Ohio State used just eight players and got zero points from its reserves.

"Our bench was terrific," said Turgeon. "We know how to win close games. The bottom line is you score more points than they do."

Lyle, averaging 11.4 points, went home to Indiana after his sister had complications after giving birth. Bates-Diop also was not with the Buckeyes after his younger brother collapsed while having an apparent heart attack, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The three Ohio State reserves (center Micah Potter, center David Bell and forward Andre Wesson) combined to play 36 minutes and miss one shot from the field and one from the line -- both attempted by Potter. Potter, Trevor Thompson and Jae'Sean Tate fouled out for the Buckeyes.

"Mark has the luxury of starting who he wants," Ohio State head coach Thad Matta said of Turgeon. "We were undermanned and in foul trouble the whole game. It really made it challenging.

"They made some great plays. We were a little soft in the first half guarding the three," added Matta, whose team missed its first 10 shots. "We had two turnovers early in the first half. I give Maryland credit. They played very, very well."

Freshman guard Anthony Cowan scored a season-high 19 points with four assists and freshman guard Kevin Huerter added 18 points for Maryland.

"He was letting the game come to him," reserve Jaylen Brantley said of Cowan.

Cowan had missed 13 of his last 15 shots from the field before making 3 of 5 Saturday and hitting all 10 of his free throws.

"I just wanted to make sure I could help my team," Cowan said. "It is definitely big to hit my first shot" for confidence.

The Terrapins were also aided by Brantley (11 points) and junior point guard Melo Trimble, who added 10 points and four assists.

Ohio State (15-11, 5-8) was swept in a home-and-home series for just the 10th time in 13 seasons under Matta in conference play.

Senior forward Marc Loving scored 24 points and Tate added 20 to pace the Buckeyes. Thompson had 11 points and 10 boards while Loving had 15 points in the second half.

"I thought Marc was tremendous the whole game. He had a hot hand early," Matta said. "We did a good job of executing. Not quite enough for us. We have been so banged up and down on (available) guys in practice. Yesterday we did as much as we could (in practice). With what we had today we did everything we could."

Ohio State, which trailed by 14 points at half, cut the lead to 54-47 on a 3-pointer by Loving, and it was 56-50 before Huerter scored to give the Terps a 58-50 lead.

Loving hit a 3-pointer to trim the margin to 77-72 with 2:32 left, but Huerter answered with a trey to build the lead to 80-72.

"Shots were falling today," Huerter said. "Sometimes it comes down to who makes shots late in the game."

The Buckeyes cut the deficit to 80-75 on a 3-pointer by Kam Williams with 1:43 left but Maryland held on for the win.

"That is why you recruit so darn hard," Turgeon said of late 3-pointers by Cowan and Huerter. "Kevin can shoot a jump shot from half-court. We needed it. It was nice to be able to breathe the last minute of the game."

Matta was impressed by the Maryland freshmen as veteran Trimble missed eight of 11 shots from the field.

"That kid doesn't struggle," Matta said of Trimble. "Those guys stepped up. We wanted Cowan to make shots and sure enough he did."

Maryland plays Wednesday at Northwestern, while Ohio State is at Michigan State on Tuesday.

NOTES: Ohio State associate head coach Dave Dickerson is a graduate of Maryland and a former assistant with the Terps. ... Before the game, Maryland honored former head coach Lefty Driesell and hung a banner in the rafters. He was a head coach for 41 seasons, with 17 at Maryland from 1969 to 1986. Driesell won 786 games and was fifth among coaches when he retired in 2003. Several former Maryland stars were on hand, including Len Elmore and Tom McMillen, along with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. ... Ohio State starting G Kam Williams, from Baltimore, had just two points in the first half and ended with nine.