Preview: Ohio State at Michigan

Ohio State looks to complete the season sweep over struggling Michigan when the heated rivals square off in Ann Arbor on Sunday. The No. 23 Buckeyes have split their last four games and are coming off a 59-56 setback to Michigan State on Feb. 14 as they hope to stay in the national rankings by beating the Wolverines on the road for the first time since Jan. 12, 2011. Ohio State has dropped five of its eight road games this season, with its last two losses coming by a combined five points.

Michigan has lost five consecutive games for the first time since 2011 following its 80-67 defeat to the Spartans. The Wolverines saw their hopes of repeating as Big Ten regular-season champions disappear when leading scorer Caris LeVert was lost for the year with a foot injury Jan. 17. Michigan has dropped three of its last four conference home games after dropping three in the previous three seasons as it looks to salvage some pride by downing the Buckeyes for the fourth time in its last five tries.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT OHIO STATE (19-7, 8-5 Big Ten): Shannon Scott recorded 15 points, five rebounds and five assists while D‘Angelo Russell added 10 points, six assists and five rebounds, but went 4-of-13 from the floor against Michigan State. Marc Loving was held scoreless in five minutes of action in his first game back after serving a three-game suspension for an undisclosed incident off the court. Russell, who is averaging 19.1 points per game, was named one of the 16 candidates for the Jerry West Award, which is given to the nation’s top shooting guard.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (13-13, 6-8): Zak Irvin scored a team-high 16 points against the Spartans after being held to eight on 3-of-12 shooting in the loss to Illinois on Feb. 12. “There is a lot of frustration as I don’t think I‘m shooting the ball as well as I can,” Irvin told reporters. “I just need to try to stay confident out there and have my mindset right going in.” Point guard Derrick Walton Jr. missed his sixth straight game with a toe/foot injury and there is no timetable for his return.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State is 35-8 in the series when its ranked in the Top 25.

2. Michigan is 2-6 since LeVert’s injury.

3. The Buckeyes have scored 75 or more points in four of their last six outings.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 74, Michigan 63