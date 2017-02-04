Michigan looks to stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble when it hosts Ohio State in a crucial clash for both teams on Saturday. The Wolverines dropped a 70-62 decision to Michigan State on Jan. 29, but are still projected to be one of the last four teams in the tournament in ESPN's latest Bracketology, and they hope to get back into the win column by beating the Buckeyes for the fifth time in the last seven meetings.

Michigan has been formidable at home, winning nine of its last 10 games - including three straight at Crisler Center - and aims to vanquish its bitter rival for the fourth straight time in Ann Arbor. Ohio State's NCAA Tournament dreams are hanging by a thread following a 77-71 home loss to No. 17 Maryland on Tuesday. The Buckeyes have dropped three of their last four games to fall to 3-7 in Big Ten play for the first time since the 2003-04 season, which was the year before current coach Thad Matta came to Columbus. Ohio State is 2-5 in true road games this season - with three of its last four losses coming by double digits - and hopes to turn its fortunes around by downing Michigan at Crisler Center for the first time since a 68-64 victory on Jan.12, 2011.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OHIO STATE (13-10, 3-7 Big Ten): Jae'Sean Tate produced 20 points, four rebounds and four assists in the loss to Maryland to finish in double figures for the ninth consecutive game. Marc Loving added 18 points and five rebounds while Trevor Thompson flirted with a double-double as he registered nine points and nine rebounds off the bench against the Terrapins. "As I told our guys we played better but we didn't play well enough," Matta told reporters. "We have to continue to climb the stairs of success."

ABOUT MICHIGAN (14-8, 4-5): Derrick Walton Jr. went 14-of-15 from the free throw line en route to a season-high 24 points to go along with nine rebounds and five assists in the loss to Michigan State. Moritz Wagner was the only other Wolverine to finish in double figures as he added 10 points and eight rebounds while senior guard Zak Irvin, who was battling the flu, was held scoreless on 0-of-8 shooting from the floor against the Spartans. "It's not an excuse and he's not making excuses," Michigan coach John Beilein told reporters. "We were just trying to save him and hoping he could do all right but it was obvious he wasn't himself."

TIP-INS

1. Michigan leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.4).

2. Ohio State has held 21 of its 23 opponents to under 50 percent shooting from the floor.

3. Walton is averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 71, Ohio State 68