Ohio State's Loving hits go-ahead shot against Michigan

Marc Loving scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:53 remaining, and Ohio State downed arch-rival Michigan 70-66 on Saturday at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Jae'Sean Tate and Trevor Thompson contributed 13 points apiece for the Buckeyes (14-10 overall, 4-7 Big Ten). Ohio State out-rebounded the Wolverines 42-24, leading to a 19-7 advantage in second-chance points. The Buckeyes outscored Michigan 24-8 in the paint.

Derrick Walton Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolverines (14-9, 4-6). Mehammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman added 12 points and D.J. Wilson chipped in 11.

The Buckeyes opened the second half on a 13-7 run to gain a 49-42 lead. Thompson scored eight points during that stretch.

Walton made a 3-pointer after a Thompson turnover with 8:09 left, cutting the Buckeyes' lead to 54-50. Walton drained another 3 with 4:23left to finish off a 10-2 Michigan run and tie it at 60-all.

A Tate jumper put the Buckeyes back on top but a corner 3 by Wilson soon tied it once again at 63-all. Loving then scored inside and the Wolverines came up empty in their next two possessions.

JaQuan Lyle made two free throws with 32.4 seconds left, giving Ohio State a four-point lead. Walton fired in another 3 to make it a one-point game at 67-66.

Lyle split a pair of free throws and Walton missed a baseline jumper. Loving followed with two free throws to clinch the Ohio State win.

Ohio State led 36-35 at halftime after trailing by 11 in the early going. The Buckeyes rallied by crashing the offensive boards, grabbing 10 of them before the break and turning them into 10 points.