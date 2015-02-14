Preview: Ohio State at Michigan State

Two teams involved in at least a seven-way battle for second place in the Big Ten meet when No. 21 Ohio State visits Michigan State on Saturday. Ohio State has won five of its last six games as freshman guard D’Angelo Russell continues to put up big numbers while leading the Buckeyes in scoring, rebounding and made 3-pointers. The Spartans rebounded from a home loss to Illinois by pounding Northwestern 68-44 for their third victory in four outings to stand a half-game behind Ohio State.

Seven teams had either four or five losses in Big Ten play going into Thursday’s games, behind first-place Wisconsin (10-1 Big Ten), and most need to finish strong to seal an NCAA Tournament bid. The Buckeyes are shooting 50.1 percent from the field and limited the last four opponents to an average of 57.8 points. Michigan State will be a test with its strong perimeter game that includes three players who have made at least 50 from 3-point range.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT OHIO STATE (19-6, 8-4 Big Ten): Sam Thompson stepped up with a career-high 22 points in the 75-55 victory over Penn State on Wednesday to give Russell (19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists) some support. “We know what D’Angelo is going to bring on any given night,” Thompson told reporters, “so it makes us a much more dangerous team when we score around him.” Second-leading scorer Marc Loving (11.7) reportedly could play after missing the last three games for undisclosed disciplinary reasons.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (16-8, 7-4): The Spartans are draining 39.8 percent of their 3-point attempts, led by Denzel Valentine (60 makes), Travis Trice (53) and Bryn Forbes (51). Valentine tops the team in scoring (14.4) and Trice (13.5 points, 5.4 assists) is second after draining 4-of-6 from behind the arc and scoring 16 off the bench against Northwestern. Senior forward Branden Dawson averages 11.8 points and a Big Ten-leading 9.9 rebounds after grabbing at least 10 in nine of his 11 league games.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State G Shannon Scott needs one steal to become the third player in school history with 200 in his career and is five shy of tying Jay Burson for second.

2. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has 228 Big Ten victories and can snap the tie for third all time with former Purdue coach Ward Lambert.

3. Buckeyes freshman F Jae’Sean Tate is averaging 14.6 points over the last five contests.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 74, Michigan State 68