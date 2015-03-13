Preview: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Michigan State has seemingly found itself following an up-and-down beginning to the season, culminating in the school’s third No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament in as many years. The Spartans begin their quest for a third conference championship title in four years Friday in Chicago when they meet No. 6 seed Ohio State in the quarterfinals. Michigan State was unable to gain a marquee win in non-conference action and suffered surprising losses to Texas Southern and Nebraska during a 13-7 start, but finished the regular season by winning eight of 11.

”I think we have gotten more consistent in the last eight games, I really do … and I think we’ve got a little better rotation down and that will help some. What better time to come together than now, and we’ll see what we can do,” coach Tom Izzo told the Detroit Free Press. In what can only be considered a bit of irony, the Buckeyes had their hearts broken on Valentine’s Day against the Spartans as Denzel Valentine hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left to send Michigan State to a 59-56 victory. Ohio State has won four of its last five, however, and made Thad Matta the winningest coach in school history Thursday with a 79-73 victory over Minnesota.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (23-9): Big Ten Freshman of the Year D‘Angelo Russell (19.3) was held below 10 points only once en route to be earning first team all-conference honors, although no league foe did a better job at containing him than Michigan State (10 points on 4-of-13 shooting). Russell’s 23 points on Thursday gave him 619 for the season, leaving him 16 shy of tying Jared Sullinger for the second-highest total by a freshman in school history. Marc Loving, who was suspended for three games before returning in time for the loss to the Spartans, had 12 points versus the Gophers for his first double-digit scoring effort since the end of January.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (21-10): Branden Dawson earned Most Outstanding Player honors during last season’s conference title run, but has much to prove after getting benched after the Spartans’ Feb. 26 loss at Minnesota and missing most of the last two games with a facial injury. “I just saw what I did and how I affected the games (averaging 15 points and 7.3 boards during last year’s Big Ten tournament), so I‘m just really trying to bring the same mindset and approach this weekend,” the second-team All-Big Ten selection told the Free Press. Travis Trice (team-high averages of 14.8 points, 5.4 assists) has helped picked up the slack, however, averaging 20.8 points over the last six games.

TIP-INS

1. The winner faces No. 2 seed Maryland or seventh-seeded Indiana in Saturday’s semifinals.

2. Michigan State and Ohio State have split the last eight meetings, seven of which have been decided by four points or fewer.

3. The Buckeyes scored 23 points off 14 miscues Thursday and are 15-0 when they score 20 or more points off turnovers, tying Villanova for the most such wins among major conference teams.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 64, Ohio State 62