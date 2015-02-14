Michigan State 59, Ohio State 56

Michigan State 59, No. 21 Ohio State 56: Denzel Valentine scored a game-high 17, including a 3-pointer from the right wing with 3.2 seconds remaining that gave the host Spartans a Big Ten victory over the Buckeyes.

Valentine made 5-of-9 from beyond the 3-point arc while Branden Dawson contributed 15 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and four assists for Michigan State (17-8, 8-4 Big Ten). Travis Trice and Matt Costello added nine points apiece for the Spartans, who have won four of their last five contests.

Shannon Scott led the way with 15 points, five assists and five rebounds for Ohio State (19-7, 8-5), which turned the ball over on the inbounds after Valentine’s go-ahead basket. D’Angelo Russell, who went 4-of-13 from the field, Jae’Sean Tate and Sam Thompson each scored 10 for the Buckeyes.

Scott’s 3-pointer ignited a 7-0 burst that pulled Ohio State within 40-39 with 11:40 left and Thompson’s dunk tied the game at 46 with 8:01 to go. Valentine’s 3-pointer gave Michigan State a 52-51 lead and Dawson followed by draining two free throws, but Thompson’s 3-pointer tied the game at 56 with 35.5 seconds remaining before Valentine’s heroics.

Ohio State led by four before Dawson recorded eight points – including a two-handed dunk – as Michigan State scored 15 of the final 17 in the first half for a 33-24 edge at intermission. The Spartans held the Buckeyes without a field goal in the final 6 ½ minutes of the opening half and shot 53.6 percent from the field.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo notched his 229th Big Ten victory, moving past Ward Lambert (228) for third on the all-time list behind Bob Knight (353) and Gene Keady (265). … Scott became the third player in school history to record 200 steals in a career with 201, joining Aaron Craft (337) and Jay Burson (204). … Dawson has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in 10 of his 12 Big Ten games.