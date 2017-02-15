Ellis' six 3-pointers boost Michigan State past Ohio State

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Senior guard Alvin Ellis III scored all 18 of his points on 3-point baskets and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Michigan State to a 74-66 victory over Ohio State on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center.

Freshman forward Miles Bridges notched a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds and freshman center Nick Ward had 15 points for the Spartans (16-10, 8-5 Big Ten), who won for the fourth time in five games.

Michigan State freshman guard Cassius Winston added eight points and a game-high nine assists.

Senior forward Marc Loving's 22 points led the Buckeyes (15-12, 5-9). Sophomore guard JaQuan Lyle added 10 points.

The Buckeyes won the first meeting 72-67 on Jan. 15 in Columbus. Ohio State hasn't swept the season series since the 2006-07 season.

Ellis fired in five 3s in the first half as Michigan State grabbed a 40-34 halftime lead. Ward complimented Ellis with his inside game, tossing in nine points.

The Spartans led by as much as nine in the first half, but the Buckeyes hung around behind Lyle, who scored all of his 10 points before the break.

The Spartans quickly doubled their lead in the first two minutes of the second half on two layups by Joshua Langford and another from Ward. Ohio State responded with a 12-1 run that included five points from Loving. Micah Potter capped it with a putback.

Michigan State soon reeled off seven straight points, capped by an Eron Harris triple, to make it 59-51. The Buckeyes couldn't get closer than six the rest of the way.

When Winston found Kyle Ahrens for a corner 3-pointer, the Spartans' lead was up to 12 at 69-57 with 3:21 left. Ohio State was down by at least seven from that point.