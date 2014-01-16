Preview: Ohio State at Minnesota

No. 9 Ohio State, which started the season with 15 consecutive wins, will try to snap a two-game losing streak when it visits Minnesota on Thursday night. The Buckeyes and Gophers enter the game tied for fifth place in the Big Ten standings at 2-2 but that isn’t the only thing they have in common. Both schools also lost in overtime last week at Michigan State.

This is only the third road game of the season for Ohio State, which won at Marquette (52-35) and Purdue (84-53) before falling at Michigan State in OT 72-68. Minnesota is 10-1 at home with the lone loss a 63-60 setback to Michigan in its Big Ten opener. The Buckeyes have won six in a row over the Gophers and are 26-3 against Minnesota when ranked nationally.

TIME: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OHIO STATE (15-2, 2-2 Big Ten): The Buckeyes, who average only 11 turnovers per game, committed a total of 38 in back-to-back losses to Michigan State and Iowa. Normally steady senior point guard Aaron Craft, who is averaging 9.1 points and five assists, had 10 turnovers in those two games after committing a total of 27 turnovers in the previous 15 games. Athletic forward LaQuinton Ross leads the team in scoring (13.6) and is also shooting a team-best 39.7 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (13-4, 2-2): First-year coach Richard Pitino just missed garnering a signature win when the Gophers fell in overtime 87-75 at Michigan State on Saturday. The Gophers rely heavily on their outside shooting and have had 11 games with at least eight made 3-pointers. Guard Andre Hollins (16.3) leads the team in scoring while guard Austin Hollins (no relation) is second (12.1).

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing 57.6 points per game.

2. Minnesota center Elliott Eliason has had six games with at least four blocks.

3. Craft and fellow senior guard Lenzelle Smith Jr. have recorded 109 wins in their Ohio State careers.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 64, Minnesota 61