Preview: Ohio State at Minnesota

No. 20 Ohio State looks to stay on the winning track when it hits the road to face Minnesota on Tuesday. The Buckeyes bounced back from a loss to Iowa in their Big Ten opener with a 77-61 victory over Illinois after switching to man-to-man defense for the first time this season and turn their attention to beating the Golden Gophers for the eighth time in their last nine tries. “We trust the system, we trust our head coach,” senior forward Sam Thompson told reporters. “He’s won a lot more games than us.”

Minnesota ended the nonconference portion of its schedule with eight consecutive victories, but came home empty-handed from trips to Purdue and No. 11 Maryland to open up its Big Ten slate. The Golden Gophers hope to turn their fortunes around by improving to 10-0 at home this season and avoiding their first 0-3 start in conference play since 2011-12. “We knew these first two games would be difficult,” coach Richard Pitino told reporters. “We need to go home and get some confidence back.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OHIO STATE (12-3, 1-1): D‘Angelo Russell - who tops the team in scoring (17.7) - rebounded from a 4-of-16 shooting performance against Iowa to pour in a game-high 22 points in the win over Illinois. Shannon Scott recorded three steals versus the Fighting Illini and needs three more to move into third place on the Buckeyes’ all-time steals list. Scott and Russell lead the nation in combined assists per game with 12.5 and have dished out 19 in their last two outings.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (11-4, 0-2): Maurice Walker scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the 70-58 loss to the Terrapins for his first double-double of the season. Carlos Morris - who leads the team in scoring with 13.1 points per game - added 18 points and six rebounds to finish in double figures for the eighth time in his last nine outings. The Golden Gophers are tied for second nationally with 18.9 assists per game, but recorded a season-low five versus Maryland.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State has won 14 of the last 16 matchups when its ranked in the Top 25 versus Minnesota.

2. The Buckeyes have shot over 50 percent in 10 games this season.

3. The Golden Gophers have won 11 straight games at Williams Arena.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 76, Ohio State 71