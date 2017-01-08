Preview: Ohio State at Minnesota

Minnesota has already equaled its win total in the Big Ten from last season and looks to keep the positive feelings going when Ohio State pays a visit on Sunday night. The Golden Gophers, who did not win a game on the road during the conference slate in 2015-16, won at Purdue 91-82 in overtime on New Year’s Day and followed that up with a 70-66 triumph at Northwestern on Thursday.

“They’re believing,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino told reporters. “And that’s the most important thing. I can say things until I’m blue in the face. But they’re internally believing in each other, and that makes you a tough out in this league.” Ohio State is trying to find its footing after dropping its first two league contests, including Thursday’s heartbreaking 76-75 setback against Purdue. “You feel like you worked as hard as you can and left it out on the floor,” Buckeyes leading scorer Jae’Sean Tate told reporters. “We got the shots we thought we wanted but they just didn’t fall.” Ohio State, which boasts five players averaging double figures in scoring, is 4-5 since starting with six straight wins.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT OHIO STATE (10-5, 0-2 Big Ten): It was a rough week all around, as one day before the tough loss against Purdue the Buckeyes found out junior forward Keita Bates-Diop (9.7 points per game) would miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his left leg. Coach Thad Matta told reporters the news of Bates-Diop’s loss was “a punch in the gut.” Tate tops the team at 14.1 points per game while senior forward Marc Loving (11.7), sophomore guard JaQuan Lyle (11.6) and junior guard Kam Williams (10.7) are all contributing on the offensive end.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (14-2, 2-1): Junior guard Nate Mason scored 31 in the win against Purdue and leads the Golden Gophers’ balanced offense at 14.5 points per contest, along with dishing out 5.9 assists – second best in the Big Ten entering the weekend. Freshman Amir Coffey and sophomore Dupree McBrayer each average 12.3 points in the backcourt while sophomore forward Jordan Murphy scores 10.8 and grabs a team-high 8.4 boards per game. Junior center Reggie Lynch has also been a major force, averaging 3.2 blocks to sit among the national leaders.

TIP-INS

1. Murphy boasts five double-doubles this season and 14 in the first 47 games of his career.

2. Ohio State’s 7-0 C Trevor Thompson averages 10.4 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds while shooting 61.5 percent from the field.

3. The Buckeyes have won the last four meetings, including a 78-63 victory last season.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 76, Ohio State 68