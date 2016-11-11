Preview: Ohio State at Navy

Ohio State looks to return to national prominence after a few down years when it opens the season on the road against Navy as part of the Veterans Classic on Friday. The Buckeyes advanced to the Final Four in 2012 before appearing in the Elite Eight in 2013, but have won just one tournament game since then and hope to bounce back from a turbulent year, which saw four players from their five-man recruiting class in 2015 transfer to other schools.

"Last season was rough for us and nobody wants that feeling again of being in the NIT," sophomore guard JaQuan Lyle told reporters. "I just feel like it's a totally different vibe as everybody is focused unlike at this time last year when we had a lot of guys who weren't focused, myself included." Ohio State returns five starters and six of its top scorers, including junior forward Jae'Sean Tate, who is fully healthy after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery on Feb. 26, and he hopes to lead the Buckeyes back to the NCAA tournament after they missed out for the first time since 2008. Navy increased its win total for the fourth consecutive year under head coach Ed DeChellis but failed to play in a postseason tournament despite 19 victories. The Midshipmen lost three starters from a team which notched its most wins since the 2008-09 campaign and will count heavily on leading scorer Shawn Anderson (13.2 ppg) to do the heavy lifting as they hope to beat the Buckeyes in their first meeting since 1932.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT OHIO STATE (2015-16: 21-14): Tate was one of 20 players to be named to the preseason watch list for the Julius Erving Award, which is given to the most outstanding small forward in the country. The Buckeyes finished 230th nationally in free-throw percentage (68.4) last season and their struggles have carried over into the new campaign as they went 9-of-21 from the line in the 85-67 exhibition win against Walsh on Nov. 6. Senior forward Marc Loving led the team in scoring (14.0) last season to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game and needs 55 more points to reach 1,000 for his career.

ABOUT NAVY (2015-16: 19-14): Anderson scored in double figures 24 times last season and will be tasked with providing most of the offensive fireworks; Tom Lacey, the only other returning starter, averaged just 4.5 points per contest in 2015-16. Team captain Zach Fong hopes to have a productive senior year after draining nine three pointers in his final three games last season to move into 11th place in program history in 3-point field goal percentage (.361). Senior guard Tim Abruzzo, who led the Midshipmen in steals (35) and 3-pointers (40), is expected to play a bigger role in the offense after appearing in 30 games last season.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State was 18th in the country with 5.3 blocked shots per game in 2015-16.

2. Navy finished 25th nationally in scoring defense (64.7) last season.

3. Loving scored 20 or more points in four of his last six games.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 74, Navy 65