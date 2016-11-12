FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Williams helps Ohio State top Navy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 12, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 9 months ago

Williams helps Ohio State top Navy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Williams helps Ohio State top Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Kam Williams scored 23 points, and Keita Bates-Diop added 14 points and 14 rebounds as Ohio State defeated Navy, 78-68, at the Veterans Classic on Friday night.

Williams, a 6-foot-2 guard from nearby Baltimore, made seven of nine shots overall, including five 3-pointers and added four rebounds as the Buckeyes pushed back the host Midshipmen in the season opener for both teams at Navy.

The second half is when Williams stepped up. He finished with 16 of his points in the final 20 minutes. He made four 3-pointers and went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Related Coverage

Bates-Diop, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, did not score in the second half but his rebounding proved crucial.

In addition, Bates-Diop blocked three shots as the bigger Buckeyes often kept Navy from getting close to the basket and finding high-percentage shots.

Ohio State shot better than Navy, hitting 57 percent from the floor. The Midshipmen struggled with their shooting all game, making only 38 percent of their shots.

Navy missed 10 shots in a row from the field during the first part of the second half as the Buckeyes slowly stretched the lead.

For Ohio State, Marc Loving also scored 13 points.

Hasan Abdullah paced the Midshipmen with 22 points. Both teams struggled at the free-throw line, especially Navy, which made only 14 of 21 shots.

Navy led early before Ohio State went on an 8-0 run and went up, 14-9. The Buckeyes led most of the rest of the first half and took a 33-28 lead into the break.

Bates-Diop led the way early, scoring his 14 points in the first half. He made six of eight from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.