Preview: Ohio State at Nebraska

Ohio State was riding high after beating Nebraska by 31 points on Jan. 4, giving the Buckeyes two wins to start the Big Ten season as they improved to 15-0. However, the ninth-ranked Buckeyes are still looking for their next victory as they prepare to visit the Cornhuskers on Monday after dropping three straight contests – two on the road. Ohio State is coming off 10-point defeats to Iowa and Minnesota and faces a Nebraska team that lost its only Big Ten home game to red-hot Michigan 71-70.

The Buckeyes are attempting to extend their win streak over the Cornhuskers to 10 and regain the form that led them to as high as No. 3. Ohio State is allowing 38.7 percent shooting from its opponents overall -- 44.4 in the first five Big Ten games -- and managed only 53 points in its last outing. The Buckeyes must limit Nebraska’s Terran Petteway, who ranks fifth in the league in scoring.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT OHIO STATE (15-3, 2-3 Big Ten): The Buckeyes are suffering through a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2009 and leading scorer LaQuinton Ross told the Columbus Dispatch, “We’re at rock bottom right now.” Ross (14.1) and Lenzelle Smith Jr. (12) are the only double-figure scorers for Ohio State, which is shooting 46.2 percent overall – 43.9 in Big Ten play. The normally efficient backcourt duo of Aaron Craft and Shannon Scott has struggled the last three games, combining for 26 turnovers.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (8-8, 0-4): The Cornhuskers have dropped five straight games, four of them away from home, as they try to get their offense going. Petteway, a transfer from Texas Tech, is averaging almost 20 points the last six games and 17.3 overall to lead the way while only one other player is scoring in double figures – Shavon Shields (10.9). Petteway, Walter Pitchford and Ray Gallegos have made 74 from 3-point range combined and are shooting 37.9 percent from behind the arc, but the trio went 3-of-12 against Ohio State.

TIP-INS

1. Buckeyes G Amedeo Della Valle scored 15 against Nebraska earlier in the month but missed the last game with a bruised knee.

2. Nebraska has lost 15 straight games against ranked opponents with the last victory coming against Indiana a little over two years ago.

3. Craft ranks third in Big Ten history in steals (291) and eighth in assists (620) while leading both categories for Ohio State.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 74, Nebraska 68