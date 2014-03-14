Preview: Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Nebraska opened conference play with four straight losses before a Jan. 20 win over Ohio State turned the tide of its season. The fourth-seeded Cornhuskers figure to assure themselves of their first invite to the Big Dance since 1998 if they can defeat the fifth-seeded Buckeyes again Friday in the Big Ten quarterfinals in Indianapolis. Nebraska is 10-3 since upending Ohio State at home and coming off perhaps its most impressive win of the season – 77-68 over Wisconsin.

The Cornhuskers are 17-36 all-time in conference tournaments, making the Buckeyes a far-from-ideal opponent given their history on this stage. Ohio State – which has won three of the last four Big Ten tournaments and 19 of its last 23 games at this event – has struggled to score at times throughout the season like it did in Thursday’s 63-61 first-round victory over Purdue, but owns the league’s top scoring defense. The winner of this contest will play top-seeded Michigan or ninth-seeded Illinois in Saturday’s semifinals.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OHIO STATE (24-8): The Buckeyes managed to advance despite a 1-of-14 performance from beyond the arc, continuing a disturbing trend over their last eight games. Over that stretch, Ohio State has shot 22.6 percent from the 3-point line and made three or fewer long-range jumpers six times after converting at a 35.3-percent clip and hitting eight or more 3-pointers 10 times over its first 24 contests. Lenzelle Smith Jr. accounted for the Buckeyes’ only 3-pointer and scored nine points Thursday to become the 26th player in school history with 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in his career.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (19-11): Terran Petteway, who is 11 points shy of passing Chuck Jura (551) for 10th place on the school’s single-season scoring list, can climb to seventh if he meets his scoring average (18) Friday. The first-team all-conference selection became the first Cornhusker since Andre Smith in 1980-81 to lead a conference in scoring and fifth to accomplish the feat in the last century. Shavon Shields is averaging 17.4 points and seven rebounds in his last eight games, but may be doing his best work at the foul line (49-of-63) over that span.

TIP-INS

1. With a victory Friday, Nebraska will advance to the conference semifinals for the first time since 2006 and post its 12th 20-win season in school history.

2. Since taking over Ohio State prior to the 2004-05 season, coach Thad Matta is 55-14 in March.

3. The Cornhuskers allowed Wisconsin to shoot 42.9 percent from the floor Sunday, ending their eight-game streak of holding opponents under 40 percent.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 65, Ohio State 63