Preview: Ohio State at Nebraska

OhioState won its third straight game and defeated Michigan on Tuesday to keep its faintNCAA Tournament hopes alive. The Buckeyes’ next step toward the postseason takes them to Nebraska on Saturday night to face a Cornhuskers squad that has lost sixtimes at home this season and is scuffling to stay above .500.

TheBuckeyes turned in their most balanced performance of the season against theWolverines as five players scored in double figures, including Marc Loving, whohad 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists after going scoreless againstRutgers the game before. Ohio State has made the NCAA Tournament sevenconsecutive seasons and needed to beat Michigan to strengthen a resume thatincluded only one RPI-Top 50 victory (Kentucky) before beating the Wolverines.Nebraska most likely will be playing a fourth straight game without three-timecaptain and second-leading scorer Shavon Shields, who remains in the school‘sconcussion protocol. Coach Tim Miles said Shields is still having healthissues, has not practiced with the team and must becleared by the athletic trainer, doctor and “his mother” before hecan play again.

TV:7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUTOHIO STATE (17-10, 9-5 Big Ten): Four Buckeyes average double figures, but it‘sbeen the play of Jae‘Sean Tate -- 20-of-30 from the field, 15 points and 8.0rebounds per game -- that has sparked the offense during Ohio State‘sthree-game winning streak. Tate, a sophomore forward who provides much-neededleadership for a team that does not have a senior on the roster, said the winagainst the Wolverines could be the boost the Buckeyes as they head intothe final stretch of the regular season that includes two games against No. 9Michigan State and a home game against No. 6 Iowa. “Our mindset wastotally different, our togetherness, and it showed,” Tate told reportersafter the Michigan win. “We stayed with it. We grew up a lot today. Weshowed that we can keep a lead. We usually let teams back into it, but I thinkwe did a great job with that.”

ABOUTNEBRASKA (14-13, 6-8): Despite acareer-high 17 points from Jack McVeigh, who was making his thirdstraight start in place of the injured Shields, and 15 points from leadingscorer Andrew White III, the Cornhuskers just didn’t have enough firepower to keepup with Indiana on Wednesday. The injury to Shields has opened the door foryounger players like the freshman McVeigh and sophomore Jake Hammond (2.6 points,3.2 rebounds) to see more playing time, but the Cornhuskers miss Shields “off court as much as on court,” accordingto McVeigh. “People don’t give him enough credit, him just being aroundthe guys. (We’ve) missed him every game.” White has shouldered the loadoffensively the past three games, averaging 20 points on 22-of-39 attempts and16 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. OhioState ranks 12th in the nation in blocked shots with 147 and has had only 55of its attempts blocked, tied for fourth fewest in the nation.

2. OhioState PG JaQuan Lyle ranks third in the nation among freshmen with 118 assists.

3. Nebraska‘sscoring average this season (73.3) is 11.8 points higher than last year (61.5)-- the largest single-season increase in school history.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 72, Nebraska 60