Preview: Ohio State at Nebraska

In what has been an uncharacteristic season by Ohio State's lofty standards, finding a way to win away from home has been a particularly perplexing problem. Fresh off ending their worst start in Big Ten play in nearly 20 years, the Buckeyes attempt to halt a four-game road losing streak Wednesday when they visit Nebraska.

Ohio State opened the campaign with a 10-point victory at Navy before ending November with a two-point setback against No. 16 Virginia, but road losses to Illinois, Minnesota and No. 17 Wisconsin helped put the Buckeyes in a 0-4 hole in conference action - their worst start in Big Ten play since 1997-98. Coach Thad Matta's squad got the victory it so desperately needed at home on Sunday, however, knocking off a Michigan State team that entered the contest tied for first in the league. The Cornhuskers' stay atop the conference table was a short-lived one as they have dropped two straight after enjoying their finest start in conference play since 1975-76. Despite shooting 56.3 percent as a team and getting a career-high 28 points from Tai Webster on Saturday, Nebraska was outscored 26-4 at the free-throw line in a 91-85 defeat at Michigan.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT OHIO STATE (11-7, 1-4 Big Ten): Sophomore guard JaQuan Lyle (12.3 points, 5.4 assists), who scored all 19 of his points after the break in last year's overtime win over Nebraska, drilled a career-best five 3-pointers and tallied a team-high 22 points Sunday as all five starters finished in double figures. Junior Jae'Sean Tate (team-best 14.3 points, 6.3 boards) - a career 54.8 percent shooter - is 7-for-18 from the field over his last two outings after going 18-for-29 against the impressive front lines of Purdue and Minnesota. Trevor Thompson (10.7 points, nine rebounds per game) barely missed out on a pair of double-doubles over his last two games, but the junior 7-0 center is still averaging 12 points and 10.7 rebounds over his last three contests overall.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (9-8, 3-2): The Cornhuskers are one of two Big Ten teams (Northwestern) with two of the top 10 scorers in the league - the guard duo of 6-4 senior Webster (18.3 points, second in the conference) and sophomore Glynn Watson Jr. (15.8, eighth). Webster and Watson own the distinction of being the only pair of teammates from a power conference averaging at least 20 points apiece in league action and are one of only six duos nationally to do so. Sophomore forward Ed Morrow Jr. (10.1 points, team-best 7.9 rebounds) - Nebraska's only other double-digit scorer - sat out the Michigan game and will be sidelined indefinitely because of a right foot injury, although surgery will not be required.

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska is averaging 10.2 steals and 79 points per game - both league-high marks - in conference play

2. Thompson's five double-doubles are tied for the most nationally among players averaging less than 23 minutes.

3. After averaging 23.5 trips to the stripe over their first four Big Ten games, the Cornhuskers attempted only five free throws versus Michigan.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 68, Ohio State 66