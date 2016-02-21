Ohio State 65, Nebraska 62 (OT)

Freshman point guard JaQuan Lyle scored the go-ahead basket on a driving shot with 31.6 seconds to play, and Ohio State defeated Nebraska 65-62 in overtime on Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lyle scored 19 points to lead Ohio State (18-10, 10-5 Big Ten). He had 11 straight points in the second half to help the Buckeyes to their biggest lead, 41-30.

Nebraska (14-14, 6-9 Big Ten Conference) rallied and took a 56-54 lead on junior guard Andrew White’s 3-pointer with 54.2 seconds to play in regulation.

Lyle hit two free throws with 9 seconds to play forcing a tie, junior guard Glynn Watson’s forced shot was blocked in the final seconds for Nebraska, and freshman forward Mickey Mitchell’s heave from three-quarters court hit the back of the rim at the buzzer for Ohio State.

Each team had a two-point lead in overtime, with senior guard Benny Parker making a transition layup for a 62-60 Nebraska lead with 1:28 to play.

Ohio State, which held Nebraska to a season-worst 27.1 percent shooting, scored the final three points, then held on as two 3-pointers in the final seconds, by White and Watson, fell short.

Freshman forward Jack McVeigh scored 16 points to lead Nebraska, which played a fourth straight game without senior forward Shavon Shields, who is recovering from a Feb. 6 concussion.