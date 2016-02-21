FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ohio State 65, Nebraska 62 (OT)
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 21, 2016 / 3:03 AM / 2 years ago

Ohio State 65, Nebraska 62 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Freshman point guard JaQuan Lyle scored the go-ahead basket on a driving shot with 31.6 seconds to play, and Ohio State defeated Nebraska 65-62 in overtime on Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lyle scored 19 points to lead Ohio State (18-10, 10-5 Big Ten). He had 11 straight points in the second half to help the Buckeyes to their biggest lead, 41-30.

Nebraska (14-14, 6-9 Big Ten Conference) rallied and took a 56-54 lead on junior guard Andrew White’s 3-pointer with 54.2 seconds to play in regulation.

Lyle hit two free throws with 9 seconds to play forcing a tie, junior guard Glynn Watson’s forced shot was blocked in the final seconds for Nebraska, and freshman forward Mickey Mitchell’s heave from three-quarters court hit the back of the rim at the buzzer for Ohio State.

Each team had a two-point lead in overtime, with senior guard Benny Parker making a transition layup for a 62-60 Nebraska lead with 1:28 to play.

Ohio State, which held Nebraska to a season-worst 27.1 percent shooting, scored the final three points, then held on as two 3-pointers in the final seconds, by White and Watson, fell short.

Freshman forward Jack McVeigh scored 16 points to lead Nebraska, which played a fourth straight game without senior forward Shavon Shields, who is recovering from a Feb. 6 concussion.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.