FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Loving's late basket lifts Ohio State past Nebraska
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 19, 2017 / 4:50 AM / 9 months ago

Loving's late basket lifts Ohio State past Nebraska

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Loving’s late basket lifts Ohio State past Nebraska

Marc Loving scored on a layup with one second left to give Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Nebraska on Wednesday night in a Big Ten game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

The Buckeyes (12-7, 2-4) trailed 66-65 after Tai Webster’s layup with 34 seconds left. Loving followed with an unsuccessful 3-pointer, but JaQuan Lyle maintained possession with a rebound. After an Ohio State timeout, C.J. Jackson fed Loving for the winner.

Related Coverage

Loving collected 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Buckeyes secured their first road win of the season and extended a series winning streak to four.

Jae‘Sean Tate and Lyle each had 13 points and Trevor Thompson added 10 for Ohio State.

Webster scored a game-high 18 points as Nebraska (9-9, 3-3) dropped its fourth straight to Ohio State. Michael Jacobson and Evan Taylor each had 11 points while Glynn Watson added 10.

The Buckeyes claimed an early lead, but the Cornhuskers caught them to tie at 9 on Watson’s layup and moved to a 28-18 lead with 6:53 left in the first half. Nebraska maintained in front the rest of the half for a 40-32 halftime lead as eight different Cornhuskers scored.

Ohio State tried to chip away at the deficit early in the second half and trailed 46-39 when it launched a 15-6 surge in about a 4:30 span to take a 53-52 lead on Thompson’s jam with 8:43 left.

The Buckeyes stayed in front until Webster’s late jumper gave the Cornhuskers the brief lead.

Ohio State came into the game 0-5 away from home and 0-3 in Big Ten road games.

Nebraska resumes Big Ten play on Saturday at Rutgers. Ohio State hosts Northwestern on Sunday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.