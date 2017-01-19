Loving’s late basket lifts Ohio State past Nebraska

Marc Loving scored on a layup with one second left to give Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Nebraska on Wednesday night in a Big Ten game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

The Buckeyes (12-7, 2-4) trailed 66-65 after Tai Webster’s layup with 34 seconds left. Loving followed with an unsuccessful 3-pointer, but JaQuan Lyle maintained possession with a rebound. After an Ohio State timeout, C.J. Jackson fed Loving for the winner.

Loving collected 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Buckeyes secured their first road win of the season and extended a series winning streak to four.

Jae‘Sean Tate and Lyle each had 13 points and Trevor Thompson added 10 for Ohio State.

Webster scored a game-high 18 points as Nebraska (9-9, 3-3) dropped its fourth straight to Ohio State. Michael Jacobson and Evan Taylor each had 11 points while Glynn Watson added 10.

The Buckeyes claimed an early lead, but the Cornhuskers caught them to tie at 9 on Watson’s layup and moved to a 28-18 lead with 6:53 left in the first half. Nebraska maintained in front the rest of the half for a 40-32 halftime lead as eight different Cornhuskers scored.

Ohio State tried to chip away at the deficit early in the second half and trailed 46-39 when it launched a 15-6 surge in about a 4:30 span to take a 53-52 lead on Thompson’s jam with 8:43 left.

The Buckeyes stayed in front until Webster’s late jumper gave the Cornhuskers the brief lead.

Ohio State came into the game 0-5 away from home and 0-3 in Big Ten road games.

Nebraska resumes Big Ten play on Saturday at Rutgers. Ohio State hosts Northwestern on Sunday.