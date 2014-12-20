Preview: Ohio State vs. North Carolina

Ohio State and North Carolina aim to add an impressive neutral-court victory to their resume when they square off Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic in Chicago. The 12th-ranked Buckeyes have won four straight since a 64-55 loss at Louisville — their only game against a ranked team. No. 24 North Carolina already has two wins over ranked opponents, but both came in November and the Tar Heels have split four games since.

The Buckeyes haven’t been tested since the Louisville game, winning their past four contests by an average of 33.5 points including victories by 54 and 42 points. The Tar Heels have won 10 of 12 meetings including five straight dating to Ohio State’s win in the 1992 NCAA Tournament. North Carolina coach Roy Williams is 6-0 against the Buckeyes with three wins at North Carolina and three at Kansas.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT OHIO STATE (9-1): The Buckeyes have been one of the most efficient offensive teams in the nation, ranking third in the country with 53.7 percent shooting and 10th with 84.2 points per game. Freshman sensation D‘Angelo Russell (18 points, 5.2 assists) has led a balanced attack that features six players averaging 7.9 or more points. Ohio State creates a good portion of its offense via its defense, forcing 18.8 turnovers per game including 9.7 steals per contest.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (7-3): The Tar Heels have been tough at the defensive end, holding nine of their 10 opponents under 40 percent shooting and ranking 11th nationally in field goal defense (35.6 percent). Big man Kennedy Meeks (13.8 points, 9.1 rebounds), and point guard Marcus Paige (13.1 points) lead North Carolina at the offensive end, and junior forward Brice Johnson (11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds) also averages double digits. The Tar Heels’ bench is a bit of a weakness with no reserves averaging more than 15 minutes and only one averaging more than six points.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State has recorded 10 or more steals in three straight games and five of the last six.

2. North Carolina has shot 48.8 percent in its seven wins and 36.8 percent in its three losses.

3. The Buckeyes are 234-26 when leading at halftime under coach Thad Matta, including 9-0 this season.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 75, North Carolina 69